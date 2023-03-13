A former college football player and current XFL athletic trainer died Thursday night, the league announced.

St. Louis BattleHawks and D.C. Defenders trainer Ben Siegfried was found in the hotel gym days before the BattleHawks’ Sunday game against the Arlington Renegades, KTVI reported.

No cause of death has been announced.

The BattleHawks shared a joint statement with the Defenders and the XFL on Twitter.

“The XFL family mourns the loss of our teammate, Ben Siegfried, who passed away last evening,” the statement said. “Ben, a graduate student athletic trainer from Lebanon Valley College working with the XFL Athletic Training Department, was an integral part of preparing our BattleHawks and Defenders for the season.”

The statement concluded, “His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson, who co-owns the Renegades, also commented on Siegfried’s death.

Have more young people died suddenly in the past year than in previous years? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (6 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The actor and former wrestler and college football player called the young man’s death “devastating.”

So so sorry to hear this devastating news come in earlier today. Sending strength, love, light, and mana to the Siegfried family during this heartbreaking time.

We are with you. Stay strong. #BenSiegfried 🕊️ ❤️#battlehawknation#xflfamily https://t.co/pYqRZbKAky — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 11, 2023

“So so sorry to hear this devastating news come in earlier today,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Sending strength, love, light, and mana to the Siegfried family during this heartbreaking time. We are with you. Stay strong.”

According to Siegfried’s alma mater, the former defensive tackle was a three-sport athlete in high school and a team captain.

Lebanon Valley College, which is located in Annville, Pennsylvania, also noted the 22-year-old recorded 17 tackles, half a sack and blocked a kick in the 2021 season in which he played in 10 games.

The school shared a statement about Siegfried’s death on Twitter.

“LVC is saddened to learn that Ben Siegfried ’22, M’23 has passed away. A @LVCFootball DT, Ben was finishing his master’s degree in athletic training and was doing his clinical training with the XFL,” the school said. “Please keep Ben’s family, loved ones, and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

LVC is saddened to learn that Ben Siegfried ’22, M’23 has passed away. A @LVCFootball DT, Ben was finishing his master’s degree in athletic training and was doing his clinical training with the XFL. Please keep Ben’s family, loved ones, and friends in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/a1TTtXjnxQ — LVC Athletics (@LVCathletics) March 10, 2023

Lebanon Valley College also announced the BattleHawks would honor Siegfried before Sunday’s game against the Renegades in St. Louis.

The XFL will honor the memory of Ben Siegfried at Sunday’s Arlington Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game at 4 p.m. ET and the Vegas Vipers vs. D.C. Defenders game at 7 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ if you would like to watch in his honor. pic.twitter.com/1pkMDOs4PU — LVC Athletics (@LVCathletics) March 11, 2023

St. Louis defeated Arlington 24-11.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.