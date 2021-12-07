Thanksgiving has passed, and most Americans have fully shifted their attention to the Christmas season. However, one United States veteran will not soon forget the gift he received on Nov. 25.

According to Military.com, U.S. Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez attended a special Thanksgiving screening of the new movie “Red Notice,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

During the event, Johnson pulled Rodriguez aside and handed him a handwritten note.

“Thank you for your service, brother,” Rodriguez read. “Enjoy your new tru …”

Before he could finish, Rodriguez collapsed to the ground as he came to a realization: Johnson was giving him his very own Ford F-150.

The truck was not just any Ford F-150, Military.com reported. It was Johnson’s personal, customized F-150 Raptor.

Rodriguez eventually got up and ran over to Johnson to give him a big hug.

“You do a lot of good for people, man,” Johnson said to a teary Rodriguez.

He deserves a lot more than my personal truck. Kindness matters to me, so thanks @ORodri240 for being so kind to so many people. You said it right, just before you drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother.

Just love. Enjoy your new truck dude 🛻👊🏾 dj pic.twitter.com/MR1WBv4tUj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 25, 2021

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Johnson can be seen arriving at a Los Angeles theater to surprise the Thanksgiving Day crowd. Once inside, he called Rodriguez up to the front to honor him.

“Your story really moved me because I hear that you’re a personal trainer,” Johnson said. “You’re always keeping it positive and motivational and optimistic.

“You’re a leader in your church, Westside Church. You support and you help make meals for women victims who’ve been abused by domestic violence.”

Johnson went on to describe how Rodriguez took care of his 75-year-old mother and celebrated both of them being “mama’s boys.”

“I’m just speechless,” Rodriguez said. “I did not even know this was gonna even happen. This is such a blessing, man. It’s so good to meet you.

“I feel so encouraged right now, so uplifted. You’re the man, dude.”

It was after this interaction that Johnson took Rodriguez aside and gave him the note as audience members cheered.

After the initial excitement, the two men decided to FaceTime Rodriguez’s girlfriend, who was understandably excited to see Johnson on her phone screen. Rodriguez then drove off to cheers from the crowd.

“His laundry list of caring credentials is pretty amazing,” Johnson said afterward.

“Just an honor for me to be able to give a little bit of joy to a dude who deserves probably a lot more than just my truck.”

