AT&T Customer Racks up $6,000+ Phone Bill in Single Day After Picking Wrong Plan

A “redditor” said AT&T charged him more than $6,000 in a single day after a mixup with his pay plan, according to TechSpot.

The user, Usual-Guava-8899, said he’d been a customer with AT&T for more than a decade and usually bought unlimited plans, which normally cost him about $250 – $266.

So when he learned his Dec. 15 bill was $6,223.60, he figured there must have been a mistake.

But when he spoke on the phone with AT&T, the customer service representative insisted the bill was only $205, not the astronomical figure the user suggested.

Usual-Guava-8899 then visited the corporate store in Dallas, Texas, hoping for a solution.

The issue had to do with the user’s having recently switched to FirstNet, AT&T’s nationwide network designed for first responders, which the user reportedly said he was.

When his account shifted over to FirstNet, AT&T inadvertently placed him on a pay-per-use plan for a single day.

On that day he used 3,097 megabytes of data and was charged accordingly.

The issue hadn’t been fully resolved quite yet, however.

A store associate told him he’d have to wait for a resolution from the company president’s office.

So, the wait began, during which the user posted numerous updates.

“I was told the office of the president sent it back to the store to take care of. Not sure if this is good or bad but a store manager is working on it from what I hear,” Usual-Guava-8899 wrote on Dec. 16.

Another update followed.

“I was contacted by AT&T help here on Reddit. They told me I should hear from somebody in 24 hours. I will keep everyone updated,” he wrote.

“Also wanted to clarify i have not traveled internationally or been on a cruise during this pay period. Thank you,” he added.

On Dec. 17 he posted yet another announcement about the troublesome mishap.

“resolution update!! I just got off the phone with the office of the president. The gentleman I spoke with was excellent and told me they have credited my account and I should see a 0 balance in 24-48 hours,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who showed an interest in this. I am convinced without the Reddit community I would still not have a resolution.”

The issue was ultimately resolved and Usual-Guava-8899 gave one final update about the conundrum.

“For those following the issue has 100% been resolved. My balance now shows 0,” he wrote. “AT&T also extended me a good will credit which was very much appreciated. Hats off to the office of the president as they provided amazing service and got the issue resolved asap once they got involved.”

