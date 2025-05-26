Share
Attempted Bombing in Israel by Colorado Man Charged with Threatening Trump - Threats Go Back Months

 By Jack Davis  May 26, 2025 at 6:32am
An American citizen was arrested Sunday after allegedly seeking to bring explosives into the American embassy in Tel Aviv.

Joseph Neumeyer, who holds American and German citizenship, was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to a news release posted on the Department of Justice website.

Neumeyer had been deported by Israeli officials after a May 19 incident.

Neumeyer arrived in Israel in April, the release said. On May 19, the 28-year-old appeared at the American embassy in Tel Aviv with a backpack.

“Without provocation Neumeyer spit on an Embassy guard as he walked past,” the release said.

Neimeyer escaped the guard’s efforts to detain him, but he left his backpack behind.

“A search of Neumeyer’s backpack revealed three rudimentary improvised incendiary devices commonly known as Molotov cocktails,” the release said.

Neumeyer was later arrested at his hotel.

Police searched Neumeyer’s social media, where they found a post from earlier that day that said, “join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f*** the west.”

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the release.

“As alleged, Neumeyer, armed with potentially lethal devices, sought to cause chaos and destruction at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella for the Eastern District of New York said.  “His arrest and prosecution clearly show that my Office and the Department of Justice will not tolerate violence in our homeland or violence targeting U.S. interests abroad.”

“This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions.,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

If convicted, Neumeyer could face a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of  20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Neumeyer threatened President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in March, writing, “We are killing Trump and Musk now,” and, “I will hunt you down and kill you both.”

He also wrote, “The former President has several hours to resign or face certain death,” and “Death to Trump. Death to America.”

Neumeyer was born in Colorado and had lived in the U.S. until he traveled to Canada in February, according to the New York Post.

The Post’s review of his social media noted the he posted “From the River to the Sea,” a pro-Hamas slogan, and “long live the Fourth Reich.”

Other posts supported Russia in its war with Ukraine and an end to British rule in Northern Ireland.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




