Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Austin: Multiculturalism Could Destroy America -- It Is Cultural Pluralism That Makes Us Great

Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks on the White House grounds on Dec. 11, 2020, as he gives a tour to his family. Pompeo has been blasted by the left for his tweet about multiculturalism.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesThen-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks on the White House grounds on Dec. 11, 2020, as he gives a tour to his family. Pompeo has been blasted by the left for his tweet about multiculturalism. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Michael Austin
Published January 24, 2021 at 2:10pm
Mewe Share P Share

Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo caught heat on Tuesday for claiming that multiculturalism is “not who America is.”

Various liberals and Democrats, whether out of ignorance or pure dishonesty, lambasted Pompeo’s comments, suggesting any denial of multiculturalism is an inherently racist rejection of racial and/or ethnic diversity.

That is not the case.

In fact, Pompeo is 100 percent correct about multiculturalism. It  actually is cultural pluralism that makes America great.

“Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: It's Day 2 and Biden Is Already Becoming a Disaster for Democrats

Misunderstanding the definition of multiculturalism, various liberal voices have condemned Pompeo’s message.

Left-leaning outlets made similar mistakes.

The New York Times, for example, published a story on Pompeo’s comments suggesting they were anti-ethnic diversity.

What these leftists fail to understand is that multiculturalism isn’t simply defined as a country full of ethnic or racial diversity.

If the goal is multiculturalism, society will seek to find ways to further separate us into cultural groups. The more differences there are, the more those differences are celebrated. This leads to moral relativism, the idea that morality is subjective and each culture should have the right to define moral values as they see fit.

Should all Americans rally behind certain basic values?

RELATED: Mike Rowe Breaks Silence on Biden's Call for Unity: 'The Government Can't Possibly Take Care of What Ails Us Right Now'

Conversely, if cultural pluralism is the goal of a society, that society will find ways to unite all of our distinct cultures behind one unifying message.

Pluralism celebrates differing cultures, as long as they all fit within the larger national community.

Therefore, within a pluralist society, diversity of all sorts is celebrated, as long as those cultures rally around basic values and shared cultural mores.

Simply put, multiculturalism separates us and cultural pluralism brings us together.

Some on the left outright reject cultural pluralism because it requires foreign cultures to adapt to American principles and values.

For example, if guided by cultural pluralism, it would behoove Spanish-speaking Americans to learn English so that they could become better ingratiated into American culture.

In another instance, religious communities across the United States tend to try to fit in within larger communities filled with non-believers or constituents of other faiths. If our society were fully multiculutural, religious communities would separate into different settlements, as is the case with many Amish and some Muslims.

Multiculturalists on the left instead opt to create further divisions by allowing an increasing number of differences to exist within the country, as was evidence with the Biden administration’s reinstitution of the Spanish-language version of the White House website.

When the left began its assault on Pompeo, their lack of nuance and fairness showed that many of the underlying values that tied this country together are fraying.

In their eyes, if you deny multiculturalism, you’re a racist and a bigot.

In reality, a denial of multiculturalism might be the only thing that can stop this country from tearing apart.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa







Austin: Multiculturalism Could Destroy America -- It Is Cultural Pluralism That Makes Us Great
Report: As DC Politicians Abandon Soldiers, Donald Trump Steps in and Proves He Never Will
Twitter Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Refusing to Remove Child Porn Weeks After Purging Right-Wing Accounts
Law Firms Unite to Fight Biden-Approved 'Diversity' Trainings That Promote Racial Stereotyping
Justice Sotomayor Accidentally Makes 'Racist' Move While Swearing Kamala In
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×