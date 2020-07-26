SECTIONS
Austin Protest Turns Deadly After Gunfire Erupts, Suspect Detained

By Jack Davis
Published July 26, 2020 at 1:06pm
One man was killed Saturday night in Austin, Texas, during a protest against police violence.

The incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Street and Congress Avenue in the Lone Star State’s capital, after a Black Lives Matter protest march had been taking place.

The initial version of events relayed by the Austin Police Department was that the man who was shot was carrying a rifle and approached a vehicle, according to KXAN. The individual in the vehicle then shot the man with the rifle. Police said the shooter, who was detained, was cooperating with police.

The Austin Statesman quoted Michael Capochiano, who said he attended the protest, as saying that before the shooting, a driver zoomed through the crown before coming to a stop.

“There were people around the car, yelling, and people sounding like they were frightened,” Capochiano said.

As Capochiano told it, a man with a rifle approached the car. The driver pointed his gun out the window and fired before driving away.

The man with the rifle “dropped to the ground when he got shot,” Capochiano said.

Comments posted on Twitter indicated that the victim, whose named was Garrett Foster, was armed.

A very different version of events was shared by KABC, based on comments by  Sheila Foster, who said that her son, was the victim of the shooting.

Do you think "protests" are going to get more violent as the summer goes on?

Sheila Foster said her son attended many protests with Whitney Mitchell, whom she described as her son’s fiancee and who she said was a quadruple amputee.

Garrett Foster was pushing Mitchell’s wheelchair, his mother said, as they particpated in the protest.

“And this gentleman got out of his car and started firing shots, and my son was shot three times,” she said.

As of Sunday afternoon police had not announced an official version of events.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
