Author Tells People To Stop Wearing Red Hats, They've 'Become a Symbol of Hate' Akin to Swastikas

Rebecca Makkai is an acclaimed author who’s won multiple awards for her work and even been a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

She’s also triggered by red baseball caps.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Makkai has apparently been so traumatized by the red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps worn by supporters of President Donald Trump that she wants even non-Trump supporters to stop wearing red caps.

WARNING: One of the following tweets contains profane language that some readers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

It sounds crazy.

But it appears that Makkai is being 100 percent serious.

“Is anyone else made really uncomfortable these days by anyone wearing any kind of red baseball cap?” she tweeted Saturday.

“Like, I see one and my heart does weird s— and then I finally realize it only says Titleist or whatever. Maybe don’t wear red caps anymore, normal people?”

Is anyone else made really uncomfortable these days by anyone wearing any kind of red baseball cap? Like, I see one and my heart does weird shit and then I finally realize it only says Titleist or whatever. Maybe don’t wear red caps anymore, normal people? — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) September 1, 2019

Note that Makkai used the term “normal people” to describe those who wear red hats but aren’t necessarily Trump supporters.

What she’s implying is that people who openly support the president of United States are not “normal.”

But I digress.

And Makkai wasn’t even done. The folks who wear red baseball caps with slogans like “Make America Read Again” need to stop as well, she said.

Because apparently, that can be triggering too.

Also, for the love of God: The clever folks wearing “Make America Read Again” or whatever caps — NO. You’re making everyone scared. Don’t do it. — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) September 1, 2019

Makkai went on to compare red hats — not just MAGA hats, mind you — to swastikas, claiming they are both a “symbol of hate.”

“An equivalent here would be western Hindus choosing not to use the swastika symbol in public despite it being sacred to their faith because it would offend/frighten people,” she wrote. “The red hat has become a symbol of hate bc of how its wearers act.”

If you’re here to be contrary: an equivalent here would be western Hindus choosing not to use the swastika symbol in public despite it being sacred to their faith because it would offend/frighten people. The red hat has become a symbol of hate bc of how its wearers act. — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) September 1, 2019

In another tweet, Makkai reiterated that she’s addressing “normal people” — i.e. non-Trump supporters, or as she put it, “the ones who don’t want to freak people out at a distance.”

It’s also interesting (I mean that sincerely) that ppl will take a tweet w a “maybe” and two question marks (by someone with no real sway) as policing, bullying, censoring. Is that their idea of oppression? (And no, dumbass, a red hat is not my idea of oppression, don’t try.) — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) September 2, 2019

“The ones who enjoy it should absolutely continue letting us know who thy are,” she added.

I almost hate bringing attention to this ridiculous series of tweets, but I think it’s important to point out how those on the left continue to demonize Trump supporters.

The big issue here isn’t that Makkai is a snowflake, though she clearly is.

It’s that she assumes people who support Trump and wear hats that say as much are automatically acting in bad faith just by expressing their support for a politician.

It’s that Makkai seems to believe you can’t be both a Trump supporter and “normal” person.

I have no issue with the fact that Makkai clearly opposes the president; she’s entitled to her own opinion, after all.

But Trump supporters ought to be afforded the same courtesy, and not be demonized due to their politics.

