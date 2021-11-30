Share
News

Authorities Reveal Terrorism Concerns After Mysterious Explosion Rocks NY

 By Jack Davis  November 30, 2021 at 10:01am
Share

Concerns are flowing that a Sunday explosion on an uninhabited island off of Long Island, New York, could be a trial run for a terrorist bombing, leading authorities to call in the FBI to investigate.

The facts of the incident are clear. At about 11 a.m. on Sunday, an explosion took place on Fox Island, a speck of land about a mile south of the town of Babylon in Suffolk County, according to Fox News. No one was injured in the blast.

“It was just a huge boom,” witness John Sacchitello said, according to WLNY-TV.

Trending:
Researchers Review COVID Database, Make a Huge Discovery When They Exclude Vaccinated People

“My first instinct was somebody’s boat exploded. But the way the smoke dissipated so rapidly, I figured someone set something off,” he explained.

The blast left behind a crater about four feet wide by two feet deep. Authorities think a boat nearby that was speeding away from the island could be linked to the explosion.

“Focused on a bunch of pictures that came out of a boat that may have had two, maybe three young people on the boat leaving the scene,” Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said.


But there remains the concern that the explosion was a terrorist trial run.

Was this a prank that got too much notice?

“We do know that when people produce homemade explosives, very often they want to test those explosives to make sure they function as intended, so that is one of our concerns, and that is why we want to determine what transpired yesterday morning,” Suffolk County police acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron said Monday, according to Newsday.

A Suffolk County police spokeswoman told Fox News that “terrorism is always a concern because people do test devices before using them.”

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force has been called in to assist with the investigation, she said.

Cameron said police are “concerned as to why someone would detonate a device of this size and magnitude on an uninhabited island,” according to WLNY-TV.

Related:
Massive Fire Rips Through UK Town, Stunning Onlookers as Images Flood Twitter

“So we definitely want to find out who did it,” Cameron said, Newsday reported. “If you are the person responsible for this detonation, I encourage you to come forward and identify yourself to our department, so we can find the root cause of this incident and allay any concerns for the public.”

The explosion resulted in hundreds of calls to public safety dispatchers.

“I had no idea what it was. It’s definitely a scary situation because you don’t know what it is,” Daniel Rivera of Huntington said, according to WLNY-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Authorities Reveal Terrorism Concerns After Mysterious Explosion Rocks NY
Another Homicide Charge Has Been Filed Against Parade Massacre Suspect Darrell Brooks
After Biden Takes 6-Day Vacation, Psaki Says He Can't Fit in a Visit to Grieving Families in Waukesha
FAA Makes Massive Mistake, Accidentally Exposes 704 Previously Unknown Epstein Flights
Disney Bows to China, Censors Its Own Content
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.