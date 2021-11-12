Share
News

15 Injured in Explosion as Violent Activity Between Taliban and ISIS Increases Following US Afghanistan Withdrawal

 By Kaylee Greenlee  November 12, 2021 at 10:14am
At least 15 people were injured after a bomb exploded at a mosque in Traili, Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson said Friday.

Islamic State group militants have orchestrated several attacks in the region, according to The Associated Press.

The bomb was likely placed in the mosque before Friday prayers, the Taliban spokesman for Nangarhar Province, Qari Hanif, said.

Witness photographs show at least three dead bodies and the mosque’s interior covered in broken glass and rubbl.

Hanif was not able to confirm the fatalities.

Islamic State group militants have targeted mosques in three major attacks all on Fridays over the last five weeks.

Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers attacked Shiite Muslim worshipers in Kunduz and then Kandahar.

The most recent mosque bombing targeted Sunni Muslims in the mountainous Spin Ghar region, where Islamic State group fighters and the Taliban frequently clash.

Islamic State group militants have targeted Taliban fighters with near-daily shootings and bombings in the area.

Was it wrong to hastily withdraw from Afghanistan?

A Taliban spokesperson said the new government has arrested around 600 Islamic State group members and killed at least 33 militants during skirmishes.

Violent activity between the groups increased after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Kaylee Greenlee
