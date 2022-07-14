AZ AG Candidate Calls for Prosecution of 'Mules' Who Allegedly Illegally Delivered Ballots To Drop Boxes in 2020

Arizona Republican attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh called for the “mules” who allegedly illegally delivered ballots to drop boxes during the 2020 general election to be prosecuted.

Hamadeh, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed last month, referenced the popular Dinesh D’Souza documentary film “2000 Mules” at a candidate meet-and-greet Monday in Anthem, just outside of Phoenix.

The candidate told The Western Journal in a Thursday interview, “I think it’s sad that it required a documentary filmmaker to expose the crimes of 2020. And Maricopa County and Yuma County was particularly highlighted in Arizona.”

“And if you look, just from that just from that documentary, but also from whatever the evidence that True the Vote has, and clearly, there are bad faith actors who are going to the ballot drop boxes multiple times with dozens of ballots in hand. So obviously, there’s ballot trafficking going on,” he added.

True the Vote is a vote integrity group that worked with D’Souza on “2000 Mules.”

Great to end the evening in Anthem tonight! pic.twitter.com/AvLzZRkTk6 — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) July 12, 2022

A whistleblower appearing in the film from Yuma County said she delivered hundreds of ballots to a drop box over the course of the general election voting period.

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht said in “2000 Mules” the whistleblower is working with authorities.

Do you think attorney generals in all the five states featured in '2000 Mules' should launch investigations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (22 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Hamadeh, who is currently an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, was on a 14-month long deployment in Saudi Arabia during the 2020 election.

He recounted that he voted absentee via an emailed military ballot, but he told the Anthem meeting when he returned home last September he found multiple ballots addressed to other people had been sent to his Arizona home address.

I still remember coming back from my Army tour overseas in September last year and getting two extra ballots at my house. The 2020 election was corrupt and rotten. Judges extending voting registration deadlines. And media and big tech burying Hunter Biden story.#neveragain pic.twitter.com/W6BMDoca9Q — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) March 26, 2022

The 31-year-old is the son of Syrian immigrants. Hamadeh was born in Chicago and moved to Arizona when he was five.

He joked that as soon as his parents got off the plane in Phoenix during a trip they had won, they exclaimed they had discovered the Middle East of America and decided to move to the Grand Canyon State right away.

In an interview last month with Prescott eNews, Hamadeh argued that crimes that took place during the 2020 election must be prosecuted or wrongdoers will be emboldened in upcoming elections.

“When you see the ‘2000 Mules’ documentary … it’s horrible what you watch. Clearly, there was fraud in the election, and what has been done about it?” he asked.

“I think this is where you have a strong attorney general who’s going to actually prosecute crimes. And prosecute not just the low hanging fruit, but actually go all the way to the top,” Hamadeh added.

“I keep getting told, ‘Abe you’ve got to move on from 2020.’ I tell folks, ‘No.’ I mean I’m a former prosecutor. You prosecute crimes that were committed in the past. So I’m not going to move on from 2020,” he said.

Hamadeh told The Western Journal, a focus of his investigation would be going after those directing the mules.

“There [are] orders that are being given to the mules, and as attorney general that’s going to focus the investigation on. It’s actually going after, going after the enterprise,” he said.

In his statement announcing his endorsement of Hamadeh, Trump said, “Abe Hamadeh knows what happened in the 2020 election, and will enforce voting laws so that our Elections are Free and Fair again.”

Thank you President Trump! On his own birthday he gives me the greatest gift! We will make Arizona SAFE, SECURE, and FREE again! #45 #47 pic.twitter.com/rCsaG3MnEd — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) June 14, 2022

In April, Trump accused current Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, now running for U.S. Senate, of not doing enough to address the alleged fraud in the 2020 election.

The 45th president acknowledged Brnovich’s office did issue an interim report that month concluding that fraud did occur and that the AG’s office had uncovered serious issues concerning the handling of over 100,000 mail-in ballots.

Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes, the narrowest margin of any of the swing states he carried.

Trump said Brnovich’s report “recites some of the many horrible things that happened in that very dark period of American history but, rather than go after the people that committed these election crimes, it looks like he is just going to ‘kick the can down the road’ and stay in that middle path of non-controversy.”

NEW: Trump says @brnoforaz didn’t “give the answers” in his report on 2020 and that “people are upset.” He adds: “The good news is Arizona has some very good people running for election to the U.S. Senate. I will be making an Endorsement in the not too distant future!” #azsen pic.twitter.com/U0oHyYbSOv — Zachery Henry (@zhenryaz) April 18, 2022

Last month, the Democratic former mayor of San Luis pleaded guilty to engaging in illegal ballot harvesting during the 2020 primary election, adding credence to claims the same conduct occurred during the general election.

Brnovich’s office prosecuted the case and garnered another guilty plea stemming from it, but his investigators believe the harvesting scheme is much more widespread.

San Luis is a border city in Yuma County, which is featured in “2000 Mules.”

“There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.” Oh, yeah? pic.twitter.com/Zurq2hSO0P — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) January 30, 2022

Engelbrecht testified before a group of Republican Arizona state senators last week at the capitol in Phoenix that group’s investigation identified 41 likely mules in Yuma County and 202 in Maricopa County.

Happy warrior. 🇺🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/6mNUUWEegL — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) June 23, 2022

Trump will be holding a rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday where his slate of “America First” endorsed candidates will be featured, including Hamadeh, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.