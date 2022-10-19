Parler Share
News
Shipping containers are used to fill a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S. border wall with Mexico near Yuma, Arizona, on Aug. 12.
Shipping containers are used to fill a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S. border wall with Mexico near Yuma, Arizona, on Aug. 12. (Arizona Governor's Office via AP)

AZ Gov Not Complying with Bided Admin Demand to Remove Shipping Containers Filling in Border Wall Gaps

 By Randy DeSoto  October 19, 2022 at 5:55am
Parler Share

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will not immediately comply with the Biden administration’s order that the state remove shipping containers it placed this summer to fill in gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said in a letter last week that Arizona was violating federal law by placing more than 100 containers on federal land and on the land of Cocopah Indian Tribe’s West Reservation.

“The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the letter said. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.”

The containers were placed near Yuma, in southwest Arizona at the California state line.

The Bureau of Reclamation said it had awarded a contract in the area to close two gaps in the border wall on its land and anticipated awarding another soon to fill in two more gaps.

Trending:
Watch: Donna Brazile Loses it After Chris Christie Hits Her with Facts on Jan. 6 Committee

The letter said the containers must be removed so the projects can proceed.

The Ducey administration is apparently taking a wait-and-see approach, according to a spokesman.

Do you think the border wall should be completed?

“As for the letter, we question their legal analysis and we are looking at our options,” Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin told the Washington Examiner.

The 120 containers have been in place since August, Karamargin said.

“It took the feds since August to write a letter? If this is any indication of their sense of urgency, then perhaps that explains the problem we’re having,” he said.

Ducey’s team lost patience with the Biden administration, noting it had vowed back in December to begin wall construction to fill in gaps.

Related:
Kari Lake Flips Script, Forces Reporters to See Who 'Election Deniers' Really Are

“Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) announced this summer that the Department of Homeland Security would begin the process of hiring a builder to fill in gaps in the wall in Yuma, but Ducey pushed forward, saying he had given the government enough time to act and they had not moved on the wall,” the Examiner reported.

“Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in an August news release.

“We can’t wait any longer,” the governor said. “The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty. For the last two years, Arizona has made every attempt to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border.”

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden issued an executive order ending construction on the wall the Trump administration was building on the nation’s southern border, leaving many gaps.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that 284,078 migrants were apprehended illegally crossing into the U.S. in the Yuma sector from Oct. 1 to Aug. 31, which is a 208 percent increase compared with the same period in fiscal 2021.

“The Yuma community does not have the infrastructure to handle thousands of people crossing the border in need of food, shelter and medical services,” Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said in an August statement.

“Yuma has experienced the worst of the border crisis. We’re grateful to Governor Ducey for ingraining himself in this issue and finding solutions,” the Republican added.

The Cocopah tribe offered its support for the Biden administration’s effort to remove the containers.

“We believe the Bureau is taking the necessary and appropriate action to resolve this issue,” the Cocopah tribe said in a Monday statement, according to the AP.

“Beyond that, we will continue working side-by-side with local, state and federal law enforcement on securing the border.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




AZ Gov Not Complying with Bided Admin Demand to Remove Shipping Containers Filling in Border Wall Gaps
Kari Lake Flips Script, Forces Reporters to See Who 'Election Deniers' Really Are
Controversial Video: Did Jill Biden Just Get Cancer Survivors Booed at NFL Game?
GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon Ends Debate by Dismantling Gretchen Whitmer Piece by Piece in 90 Seconds
Saudi Arabia Makes Huge Claim About What Biden Put on the Table While Begging to OPEC
See more...

Conversation