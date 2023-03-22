Parler Share
The Arizona Supreme Court reportedly met Tuesday to decide whether to review Kari Lake's election challenge.
The Arizona Supreme Court reportedly met Tuesday to decide whether to review Kari Lake's election challenge. (@KariLakeWarRoom / Twitter screen shot; Mehaniq / Shutterstock)

AZ Supreme Court Meets to Decide Fate of Kari Lake's Election Challenge

 By Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project  March 21, 2023 at 11:56pm
The Arizona Supreme Court reportedly met Tuesday to decide whether to review Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election challenge of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ win in November’s election.

In December, a trial court judge ruled against Lake, stating her legal team failed to prove with “clear and convincing” evidence that there was intentional misconduct by Maricopa County officials impacting the result of the race.

Last month, the Appeals Court of Arizona affirmed the trial judge’s ruling, though conceded Lake’s point that intentional misconduct by election officials was not what her legal team had to prove.

But the judges concluded that Lake’s lawyers did not prove — despite the many problems in Maricopa County on Election Day with ballot printers and tabulators and ballot chain-of-custody issues — that the overall outcome of the election may have been impacted.

Hobbs defeated Lake by approximately 17,000 votes, or about 0.7 percent of the over 2.5 million ballots cast.

“If the Arizona Supreme Court refuses to take this case and lets that lower court judge’s opinion stand, they are basically putting their stamp of approval on the most corrupt election we’ve ever seen in this country,” Lake told Just the News hosts Amanda Head and John Solomon on Monday.


“Not only that, they’re sending a message to election directors and those who run elections in towns and cities and counties across our state that election laws don’t matter. You don’t have to worry about following them. … They’re just simply suggestions, and you can run roughshod over all of that,” she added.

Lake cited a Rasmussen poll published last week showing that 55 percent of likely Arizona voters agreed with her that the problems in Maricopa County probably impacted the outcome of the election. The survey was conducted last Monday and Tuesday among 1,001 Arizona likely voters with a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

“Maricopa’s failure to perform mandated [logic and accuracy] testing led to tabulators rejecting ballots at nearly two-thirds of Maricopa’s 223 vote centers over 7,000 times every thirty minutes, beginning at 6:00 am and continuing past 8:00 pm — causing massive disruptions, hours-long lines and disenfranchising thousands of predominantly Republican voters on Election Day,” Lake’s court filing to the Supreme Court says.


Lake’s attorneys allege in their legal brief that there were 35,563 unaccounted-for ballots added to the total cast on Election Day after they were sent to a third-party vendor, Runbeck Election Services, for processing. That number is significant because it exceeds Hobbs’ margin of victory.

In a separate March 16 response to Hobbs’ legal filing, Lake further explained that Runbeck “scanned a total of 298,942 ballots on Election Day,” but documentation from Maricopa County only showed a total of 263,379 Election Day drop box ballots cast, “an unaccounted for discrepancy of 35,563 ballots.”

Lake’s lawsuit concludes, “The undisputed facts, and the violations of law, show that Maricopa’s 2022 election must be set aside. Trust must be restored. This Court should grant review to correct this manifest error.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

