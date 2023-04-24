Parler Share
News

Baby Dies After Impact with Stolen Vehicle - Chicago Teens Now Facing Only Misdemeanor Charges

 By Jack Davis  April 24, 2023 at 8:56am
Parler Share

In the aftermath of an accident that killed a 6-month-old child, two Chicago teenagers have been charged with one misdemeanor count each.

The April 16 crash took place when a stolen Hyundai hit a pickup truck, Chicago police said, according to WGN-TV.

Police said that two male juveniles, one of whom is 17 and one who is 14, face one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespassing.

Trending:
House GOP Strikes Deal with Bragg Over Trump Indictment After DA is Told 'No One is Above the Law'

Police said it is possible the charges could be upgraded after further investigation.

Cristian Uvidia, who was 6 months old, was killed.

Family members said Cristian’s two older sisters and mother were still hospitalized days after the crash, but are expected to recover.

The New York Post reported that two other teens were in the car.

Should more charges be brought against the suspects?

Writing on a GoFundMe page for the family, Annelisse Rivera said that on the day of the crash, “my family was heading out of their home on their way to meet with their friends.”

“They were waiting at an intersection in their Ford F150, when they were struck by 4 teenagers in a stolen car,” she wrote.

“In that moment, our lives were alternated forever. Our sweet boy Cristian, or as we call him at home ‘Cristiansito’, life was cut short at just 6 months,” she wrote.

Related:
Al Pacino Confesses He Rejected Major Role in 'Star Wars', Thinks Star Actor Should Be Thanking Him

She said the infant suffered a fractured skull in the crash.

“We are devastated, and we are broken. We will miss his sweet smile, as he was a joy to everyone that he met,” she wrote.

“We are a family of believers in Jesus, and we know that we will see our sweet boy again one day. Until that day comes, we will cherish the short time we had with him forever. Earth lost a beautiful baby boy, but heaven gained its most beautiful angel,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Baby Dies After Impact with Stolen Vehicle - Chicago Teens Now Facing Only Misdemeanor Charges
NBCUniversal CEO Booted Over 'Inappropriate Relationship' with Woman - Now Identified as CNBC Anchor
Company Fires Employee After It Discovers What Two Weeks of 'Bed Rest' Really Was
Pacific Now Bristling with Warships as US, Chinese and Russian Forces Appear
US Special Forces Execute Long-Range Mission in Nightstalker Helicopters to Save Trapped Americans
See more...

Conversation