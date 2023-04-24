In the aftermath of an accident that killed a 6-month-old child, two Chicago teenagers have been charged with one misdemeanor count each.

The April 16 crash took place when a stolen Hyundai hit a pickup truck, Chicago police said, according to WGN-TV.

Police said that two male juveniles, one of whom is 17 and one who is 14, face one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespassing.

So I guess the teens are going to be excused as boys being boys in the killing of this baby in this car wreck. Despite the fact they killed a child, and should be held accountable. They should be held on felony counts of murder and assault!! — Linus and Lucy (@AdiaStrategic) April 24, 2023

Police said it is possible the charges could be upgraded after further investigation.

Cristian Uvidia, who was 6 months old, was killed.

Family members said Cristian’s two older sisters and mother were still hospitalized days after the crash, but are expected to recover.

The New York Post reported that two other teens were in the car.

Writing on a GoFundMe page for the family, Annelisse Rivera said that on the day of the crash, “my family was heading out of their home on their way to meet with their friends.”

“They were waiting at an intersection in their Ford F150, when they were struck by 4 teenagers in a stolen car,” she wrote.

“In that moment, our lives were alternated forever. Our sweet boy Cristian, or as we call him at home ‘Cristiansito’, life was cut short at just 6 months,” she wrote.

She said the infant suffered a fractured skull in the crash.

More nutso progressive Chicago prosecutors at work reforming the “justice” system as THEY see fit? Chicago teens charged with misdemeanor for stealing car, causing crash that killed baby, hurt 3 othershttps://t.co/s9FyWW9CoO — davd soul (@davdsoul) April 24, 2023

“We are devastated, and we are broken. We will miss his sweet smile, as he was a joy to everyone that he met,” she wrote.

“We are a family of believers in Jesus, and we know that we will see our sweet boy again one day. Until that day comes, we will cherish the short time we had with him forever. Earth lost a beautiful baby boy, but heaven gained its most beautiful angel,” she wrote.

