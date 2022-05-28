Share
News

Busted: Man Hit With 40 Charges After Cops Find 1,302 Stolen Car Parts in Storage Unit

 By Richard Moorhead  May 28, 2022 at 3:23pm
Share

Crooks have ramped up theft of catalytic converters from cars in recent years.

The auto part contains three rare earth metals — platinum, palladium and rhodium. The device cleans vehicle exhaust before it’s released into the air, making modern automobiles more environmentally friendly.

Phoenix police on Thursday discovered a mother lode of the car parts in an inconspicuous storage unit. A suspect was charged with 40 counts of unlawful purchase or sale of a used catalytic converter in connection to the parts, which police said were stolen.

Shelton Ford was accused of buying and selling the stolen parts. He reportedly operated the storage unit near Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport.

According to KSAZ-TV, Ford had an extensive criminal history, including an aggravated DUI conviction that landed him 10 years in prison.

Trending:
Anonymous Donor Steps Forward to Ensure Uvalde Families Won't 'Have to Worry About a Single Cost'

Phoenix police indicated that the bust came after an investigation into the stolen catalytic converter trade that had lasted for months.

“We were very surprised at the amount in there,” said Det. Adam Popelier of the bust. “I would say at least half had the typical markings of being stolen: the cut ends, the damaged pipes.”

Is this type of crime increasing in your area?

“Others looked like they had been unbolted, so they could have come from other places.”

According to The Associated Press, reports of catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in recent years.

Victims reported 3,969 thefts in 2019, compared to 17,000 in 2020, and a whopping 52,000 last year.

Replacing a stolen catalytic converter can cost as much as $3,000, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. It’s a price sometimes high enough to make repairing the car nonviable.

Earlier this month, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a new law into effect to fight the theft of catalytic converters, which appears even more commonplace in the state.

Related:
Robber Ends up Thrown Into Window, 2 Others Flee as Mom-and-Pop Store Family Fight Back With Brutal Efficiency

The new law makes possession of the devices a crime in some circumstances when they’ve been separated from a vehicle and mandates new regulations on the trade of the parts, such as requiring scrapyards to keep them in their original condition for a week.

Federally, lawmakers such as Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana are pushing legislation that would require catalytic converters to be serialized for tracking and accountability.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Busted: Man Hit With 40 Charges After Cops Find 1,302 Stolen Car Parts in Storage Unit
NRA Convention: Trump Hails Texan Who Took Down Potential Mass Shooter with His Own Gun
'I'm Absolutely Livid': TX Gov. Abbott Reveals He Was 'Misled' on Uvalde Shooting Timeline
Biden Claims to Have Been Accepted to Naval Academy in Speech - Was Later Disqualified for Military Service
Mother of Uvalde School Shooter Speaks Out: 'Forgive Me, Forgive My Son'
See more...

Conversation