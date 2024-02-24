Gutfeld Ruins Jon Stewart's Big Night, Steamrolls Lib Comic in Ratings

The late great Andrew Breitbart famously believed that politics was downstream from culture. He believed that if we were to have lasting and meaningful change in politics, we would first have to interject into the culture and have success.

This might seem like an impossible task for conservatives as all the late-night shows are stacked with crazy liberals, like Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and countless others, and it is becoming clear these mouthpieces care more about saying the right thing and being puppets for the Democratic establishment than being funny.

But slowly, the tide is beginning to turn.

It is hard to know when this exactly started. You could make an argument that liberal comedians Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais began this movement by refusing to bow to the trans-movement. Yes, they are liberals, but they know their job is to be comedians first, and the job is to entertain everyone. This means there are no sacred cows, and no one is off limits.

Fox News is nowhere near as conservative as I would like. However there is no denying their presence in the marketplace. They constantly beat the liberal media on a nightly basis and have done so for decades, giving Republicans a platform they can share their ideas with.

However, they are now starting to make significant strides into the culture. People like Greg Gutfeld, who is naturally very funny, are taking full advantage. Gutfeld consistently beats his competitors on a nightly basis.

And now the liberal media is starting to see the writing on the wall. Last week Jon Stewart returned to TV, with liberal media executives hoping for a return fit for only a king.

Well, the ratings are in, and it was a landslide. It was epic.

Except not in the way Stewart and the liberal establishment hoped.

I would advise you to stop reading now if you are a liberal.

Greg Gutfeld crushed Jon Stewart.

According to Nielsen, the premier episode of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central delivered just 930,000 viewers in the 11-11:50 p.m. ET slot. More importantly — and worse for Stewart and company — in the coveted 25-54 age range there were only 320,000 viewers.

To an industry outsider, those numbers might seem respectable. However, these numbers are down significantly compared to 2014 numbers of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” when he got 1.4 million viewers total and 672,000 viewers in the coveted 25-54 demo.

The bad news for “The Daily Show” did not end there.

The same night of the premier, Greg Gutfeld who hosts “Gutfeld!” from 10-11 p.m. ET had 2.2 million viewers overall, with 328,000 viewers in 25-54 demo, beating Stewart among both categories. So much for the myth that conservatives are only old, angry white people.

The final nail in the coffin of the liberal Jon Stewart was him going head-to-head with “Fox News @ Night” at 11 p.m. ET. The show delivered 1.3 million viewers.

It is becoming clear to all that the myth about the right being few and far between is just that — a myth.

We are slowly becoming the majority. Constitutional conservativism is a big tent under which all Americans can unite.

It is time for conservatives to realize that we have the winning message of freedom and start spreading it far and wide. Our country depends on it.

