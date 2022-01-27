Share
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, is seen on the set of "Candace" on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday in Miami. (Jason Davis / Getty Images; Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Bad News for LeBron: Rittenhouse Warns About What's Coming for Alleged Defamers - And It's Not Pretty

 By Michael Austin  January 26, 2022 at 5:47pm
In the latest episode of The Daily Wire talk show “Candace,” Kyle Rittenhouse sat down with Candace Owens and announced that “there is going to be some accountability” for those who allegedly defamed him. That may include one LeBron James.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse faced charges related to the shooting of three men, two of whom were killed, during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020.

A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, determining that he had been exercising his right to self-defense.

To many, it seemed clear from the beginning that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense.

Nevertheless, some — including various celebrities, establishment media personalities and even President Joe Biden — disparaged Rittenhouse and claimed that he was not only guilty of murder but also motivated by white supremacy.

Among those critics was NBA superstar LeBron James, who mocked Rittenhouse for crying on the stand as he recounted being forced to kill others in self-defense.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” James tweeted on Nov. 11.

Rittenhouse’s response to a question on Tuesday’s episode of “Candace” suggests James could soon be facing a lawsuit.

Should Rittenhouse sue James for defamation?

“I remember when they read the verdict and I was obviously very happy with the verdict, and I was just so angry at the people like LeBron James who were kind of feeding this narrative that wasn’t true,” Owens said as a graphic of James’ tweet appeared.

Owens told Rittenhouse that, despite a jury finding the teen not guilty, “it didn’t feel like justice completely.” Rather, Owens felt that the verdict was merely “justice part A.”

“Is there a justice part B here? Are you going to allow all of these celebrities to have gotten away with that?” Owens asked Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse made his intentions clear.

“There is going to be some accountability, Candace,” he said as the audience began to cheer.

Later in the episode, Rittenhouse reiterated that lawsuits may be forthcoming.

“Accountability is coming,” he said once again.

This certainly seemed exciting to Owens, who has long been a vocal critic of James’ left-wing politics.

After wishing Rittenhouse well on his journey forward, Owens said, “May that journey include lots of celebrities, athletes, sports stars like LeBron James being sued for defamation.”

