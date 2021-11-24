Share
Bail Set for Parade Massacre Suspect, Sparking Outrage

 By Jack Davis  November 24, 2021 at 8:21am
The man who was out on bail as a suspect in two crimes has had bail set again in the case in which he is accused of mowing down Wisconsin residents marching in a Christmas parade.

Bail for Darrell Brooks Jr., who faces five felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide, was set Tuesday at $5 million, according to Newsweek.

On Sunday, when five people were killed and more than 40 injured when an SUV crashed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Brooks was free on $1,000 bail for a crime he was accused of in early November, according to multiple reports.

Brooks, 39, also was free on $500 bail from a crime he is accused of that took place last July.

Wisconsin law requires defendants to pay the full amount of their bail.

A sixth victim in the parade massacre died on Tuesday.

During his bail hearing Tuesday, Brooks — dressed in a green, sleeveless bulletproof vest — rocked back and forth, stared at the floor, and appeared at one point to sob loudly.

Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello said the $5 million cash bail request from the state was fine with him.

“I have no problem with the bail being recommended by the state,” he said. “The nature of this offense is shocking. … Two detectives …not only tried to stop this but rendered an opinion that this was an intentional act,” Costello said, according to Fox News.

Are liberals out of touch with their demand for bail 'reform'?

Costello also commented on the lengthy criminal history of Brooks, which began in 1999.

“I’ve not seen anything like this in my very long career,” Costello said, according to Newsweek.

“It’s an extraordinarily serious case with an extraordinary history with this gentleman of fleeing, of hurting people, of not following court orders, not following criminal laws, not following, just, your societal norms.”

“So I know that that’s extraordinarily high bail. It’s warranted here.”

Many on Twitter condemned giving Brooks bail at all.

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii said the bail fiasco was part of the damage done to the justice system under “irresponsible and dangerous leadership.”

“Unless leaders of this country do something to fix the broken system, I am deeply concerned that we will see the horrors like this weekend in Wisconsin continue to play out,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“There doesn’t seem to be an actual plan. It sounds all warm and fuzzy. Wait until someone comes to threaten their families.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation

