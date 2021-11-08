Share
News

Ban on Confederate Flag Issued in New York

 By Jack Davis  November 8, 2021 at 9:48am
Share

In response to incidents of firefighters on Long Island displaying Confederate flags in a firehouse and on a firetruck, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Tuesday that banned the flag along with anything else New York’s leaders might consider offensive from any form of public property.

Last year, the Brookhaven Fire Department drew national attention when a photo of a Confederate battle flag on a firetruck went viral, according to WNBC-TV.

Another flag was hung inside of the Levittown Fire Department, according to Patch.

Trending:
11 States Just Banded Together to Take Legal Action Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate

New York already banned what it called hate symbols from state property. The new law expands that law to every possible form of public agency, including towns, cities, villages, fire districts, volunteer fire companies and police departments.

“The recent and disgusting rise in racist, homophobic, and hateful behavior will never be tolerated in New York,” Hochul said in a statement.

“Symbols of hate have no use other than to spread ignorance and incite violence. As New Yorkers, we must remain united and actively fight to eradicate these attitudes, and this legislation bolsters those efforts. There is no reason for a symbol of hate to ever be on display, let alone by a police or fire department charged with protecting their community,” she said.

“With this law now signed, we aren’t only doing away with this deplorable behavior, but also ensuring that every New Yorker, no matter their background or identity, feels welcome in their community,” the governor said.

Should the Confederate battle flag be banned from public property?

The bill says “‘symbols of hate’ shall include, but not be limited to, symbols of white supremacy, neo-Nazi ideology or the battle flag of the Confederacy.”

The ban has an exemption for cases where “the image is in a book, digital medium, museum, or otherwise serves an educational or historical purpose.”

The law further bans the sale of anything defined as a hate symbol by any level of government.

While New York banned the Confederate flag, others refuse to go along.

Related:
Singer Calls US a 'Broken' Nation, Demands Racial Redesign of Flag

When the state law was approved by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year, some said it could be vulnerable to a First Amendment challenge, according to NBC News.

“The First Amendment generally protects the expression of even hateful speech, and a statute banning the sale of materials expressing those views on state-owned land is highly likely to be held unconstitutional,” said attorney Floyd Abrams, who has argued frequently before the Supreme Court in First Amendment cases.

When NASCAR banned the Confederate battle flag in June 2020, a large number of fans objected.

A two-mile caravan of Confederate flag-bearing vehicles drove past Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway in protest, according to The New York Times.

“The idea is to do it when people are trying to get in the gate,” said Johnny Wilson, 47, who drove a pickup sporting two Confederate flags.

Many say the flag represents their Southern heritage, not racial hatred.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Ban on Confederate Flag Issued in New York
Disney Axes Iconic 'Mighty Ducks' Character from Hit Show After Star Actor Refuses to Get the Jab
Newsmax Denies It Will Force Vaccine, But Employees Who Refuse It Face an Invasive Weekly Alternative
'Nothing is Off the Table': Biden's Surgeon General Admits the Hated Vax Mandate May Expand Once Again
US Marks Milestone: Muslim Candidates Take All Elected Positions in Detroit Metro Area City
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.