Barack and Michelle Heading to Millions of Households – Ink Multi-Year Deal with Netflix

By Joe Simonson
May 22, 2018 at 9:33am

Netflix announced Monday that Barack and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year contract with the online-streaming powerhouse.

In a statement on Twitter, Netflix said that the couple will help produce and write films, shows and documentaries.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” Netflix said.

Netflix’s announcement shows a pattern at recruiting members from the previous administration to help develop content.

In March, the company announced that former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice would join its board of directors.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said Barack Obama in a statement from Netflix.

“That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

The announcement regarding the Obamas’ deal with Netflix drew a mixed reaction on social media.

Some conservatives indicated they weren’t big fans.

Others, however, used it as on opportunity to go after the right and President Donald Trump.

According to Netflix, the Obamas have established their own production company called Higher Ground Productions where they will be making the content.

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” said Michelle Obama.

“Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

