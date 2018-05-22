Barack and Michelle Heading to Millions of Households – Ink Multi-Year Deal with Netflix

Netflix announced Monday that Barack and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year contract with the online-streaming powerhouse.

In a statement on Twitter, Netflix said that the couple will help produce and write films, shows and documentaries.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” Netflix said. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2018 Netflix’s announcement shows a pattern at recruiting members from the previous administration to help develop content. In March, the company announced that former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice would join its board of directors. “One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said Barack Obama in a statement from Netflix. Will you watch anything the Obamas produce for Netflix? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.” The announcement regarding the Obamas’ deal with Netflix drew a mixed reaction on social media. Some conservatives indicated they weren’t big fans.

Looks like it may be time to cancel my Netflix account. The Obama legacy they made school lunches inedible, healthcare unaffordable and next they will make Netflix unwatchable. — AndrewConsalvi (@ConsalviAndrew) May 22, 2018

Obama's new Netflix series: "101 reasons why I was indicted" — Mike Pampeo (@SecOfState70) May 22, 2018

Others, however, used it as on opportunity to go after the right and President Donald Trump. Barack and Michelle Obama having their own show on Netflix is sure to enrage Trump and delight America. Can’t wait to watch it. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 21, 2018

Now conservatives are boycotting Netflix thanks to Barack & Michelle Obama’s deal with them. Add to that list Keurig, Yeti, Amazon, CNN, MSNBC, NFL football, Nordstrom, Starbucks, Kellogg, Target, Beyoncé…

Maybe they should just move with Trump to Russia & embrace that culture? — dylan (@dylanmsmitty) May 21, 2018

According to Netflix, the Obamas have established their own production company called Higher Ground Productions where they will be making the content.

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” said Michelle Obama. “Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.” A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

