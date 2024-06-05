Some might call it cosmic justice.

In 2023, the Texas Rangers stood alone among MLB clubs in refusing to host a “pride” month event. Then, in early November, the Rangers won their first World Series championship in franchise history.

Now, despite relentless pressure from people who have an entire month devoted to celebrating their sexual proclivities and sex-based identities, the Rangers have once again refused to host a “pride” night at their home ballpark in Arlington, Texas.

That stance has brought its share of criticism.

“Just stop making people feel like they aren’t welcome,” a former Rangers employee said last year.

Longtime Rangers fan Rafael McDonnell expressed a similar sentiment in a story penned for the LGBT-focused Outsports.

“It feels a little like loving someone who doesn’t love you back,” McDonnell wrote following the Rangers’ World Series title.

Monday on the social media platform X, Levi Weaver of The Athletic actually bemoaned the fact that the Rangers’ website banner now reads “Straight Up Texas.” Previously, it read “Run It Back,” a reference to the club’s attempt at a championship repeat.

“At best, it’s really unfortunate timing. At worst, it feels antagonistic,” Weaver wrote.

The Texas Rangers — the only MLB team without a Pride Night — have changed their website banner. Here are screenshots from May 29 vs. today. “Run it Back” has given way to “Straight Up Texas” At best, it’s really unfortunate timing. At worst, it feels antagonistic. pic.twitter.com/qCv2YHqBIw — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) June 3, 2024

The establishment media, which regularly carries water for woke Marxists who push the militant LGBT agenda, has predictably joined the chorus of voices wondering why the Rangers refuse to hold a “pride” night.

“It could be an issue of religion, a decision that’s rooted in their personal religious faith,” McDonnell said according to LoneStarLive. “Only thing is, on the record, no one will confirm that.”

Unlike the most strident LGBT and woke activists, McDonnell did not come across in print as hostile to opposing views. He simply mentioned that the objection to “pride” month could have roots in “personal religious faith.”

The remarkable thing about that comment, however, is the undertone of puzzlement combined with the matter-of-fact acknowledgement that “no one” in the organization will speak about such things “on the record.”

If higher-ups in the Rangers organization have indeed chosen to forego “pride” month because of their Christian faith, and if they will not talk openly about said faith, would that not serve as evidence of which group actually experiences exclusion from mainstream culture? After all, if you feel confident in talking about your sexual proclivities and identity, and if the establishment media regularly amplifies your voice, then how marginalized can you be? In that case, do you really need an entire month devoted to making you feel welcome?

Furthermore, note McDonnell’s use of the word “personal” before “religious faith,” as if belief amounts to mere preference. That kind of language suggests that selfishness alone prevents believers from yielding to worldly demands. It is so subtle that McDonnell probably did not even recognize it as such.

Anyone who feels perplexed by the Rangers’ decision should know that the reason for it is probably very simple.

By multiple estimates, more than two billion people worldwide adhere to Christianity. That makes Christians the largest community of believers on the planet.

Those billions of Christians regard pride as the ultimate act of rebellion against God. Legendary Christian writer C.S. Lewis called it “The Great Sin.”

“According to Christian teachers, the essential vice, the utmost evil, is Pride. Unchastity, anger, greed, drunkenness, and all that, are mere fleabites in comparison: it was through Pride that the devil became the devil: Pride leads to every other vice: it is the complete anti-God state of mind,” Lewis wrote.

Thus, every hedonistic celebration of “pride” signals to the world’s Christians that they are not welcome.

