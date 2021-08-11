Path 27
Excited fans at DC Comics’ Midnight Madness Event celebrating the release of New No. 1 issue of "Justice League" at Mid Town Comics on Aug. 30, 2011, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for DC Comics)

Batman's Sidekick Comes Out as Bisexual, Accepts Date from Male Character

Dillon Burroughs August 11, 2021 at 7:54am
Batman’s sidekick Robin comes out as bisexual in the latest edition of “Batman: Urban Legends,” with the character accepting a date from another male in a move celebrated by LGBT activists.

“Tim’s Robin now officially joins other canonized LGBTQ superheroes like Kate Kane (Batwoman), Bobby Drake (Iceman), Loki, Jean-Paul Beaubier (Northstar), Billy Kaplan (Wiccan), Hulkling, Midnighter, and Apollo. Earlier this year, Marvel introduced the first gay Captain America by way of character Aaron Fischer,” Entertainment Weekly reported on Tuesday.

“My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you,” writer Meghan Fitzmartin tweeted of the reveal.

“You are so incredibly loved and important and seen. Forever grateful to be trusted with Tim Drake and his story and honored to work with the amazingly talented [Belén Ortega] and [Alejandro Sánchez].”

ABC World News Now tweeted the news, noting the addition of the Batman franchise to a growing list of LGBT-friendly comics.

According to Polygon, “That makes him the first new LGBTQ member of Batman’s immediate family in 15 years, since Batwoman herself.”

Should comic books include characters "coming out"?

“I wanted to pay tribute to the fact that sexuality is a journey,” Fitzmartin told Polygon in the report. “To be clear, his feelings for Stephanie have been/are 100 percent real, as are his feelings for Bernard. However, Tim is still figuring himself out. I don’t think he has the language for it all … yet.”

Illustrator Belén Ortega tweeted, “It’s overwhelming all the comments and love I’m receiving from you guys, thanks for your support on my very first series with @DCComics.”

LGBT advocates across social media celebrated the news. One user tweeted, “Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened.”

Another user tweeted, “5 Billion years of history and feeling awesome to be here for all the Batman love, support, and friendships coming on the horizon. Well done DC.”

The shift is not the only newsworthy event in the comic world in recent months. During Pride month in June, a Captain America character came out as gay for the first time.

Disney+ also recently released the Marvel series “Loki” that presented the main character as gender fluid.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
