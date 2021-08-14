The Taliban is reportedly preparing to take Kabul as the country of Afghanistan has quickly fallen into enemy hands following U.S. preparations to exit the country after two decades.

The Associated Press reported the terror group is on the outskirts of the Afghan capital after seizing another nearly two provinces on Saturday.

Since the beginning of the month, Taliban fighters have launched offenses across the country after 20 years of occupation by the U.S. and other allied forces.

Of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, the Taliban now control about 20 of them. U.S.-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Saturday the country was in the midst of consultations with various government officials.

As of Saturday morning, the Taliban has taken the Logar province south of Kabul. Taliban fighters also encroached on the Char Asyab district roughly eight miles south of the city.

The expectation is that the Afghan military will collapse soon as Kabul is expected to fall. Reports and images shared on social media show a city in a panic as people attempt to escape.

A slew of foreign embassies close and continue to remove their diplomats from Afghanistan as the Taliban advances on Kabul. https://t.co/fFvlP8tKZR — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2021

Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul today. Mass exodus. These are the lucky ones. I’m told, we don’t want to go but we have no choice, we need to survive and so do our children #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/YeWVWLRDMe — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 14, 2021

Despite billions of dollars and 20 years invested by the U.S. military in training Afghans to fight, the country’s armed forces have been no match for the Taliban as insurgents have taken vast swaths of territory.

Some areas seized by fighters have contained vehicles and weapons left behind by the U.S. military.

The #Taliban not only seized appr. a hundred US humvees and (MaxxPro) MRAPs at Kunduz airport, but also several US ScanEagle drones.

Billions of US tax payer $ going to Islamist extremists, thanks to the administration’s hasty withdrawal without a peace deal or follow up mission. pic.twitter.com/Fb5MTpdLKK — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 12, 2021

JUST IN: Taliban Seizes US Weapons and Military Equipment as Afghan Takeover Accelerates — Expert says Kabul could fall to Taliban by 20th anniversary of 9/11 https://t.co/5D0CaGPTp7 — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) August 12, 2021

Weapons captured by the Taliban on just one base pic.twitter.com/kWJMAsCOKo — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 14, 2021

Taliban have operationalized at least two helicopters captured in Herat. Taliban airforce up and running. Don’t know for how long with American aircrafts flying around. #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/HXIcYk22nk — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) August 14, 2021

Taliban forces, per reports, are now using American military weapons as they seek to conquer all of Afghanistan. With them so close to Kabul, a battle to take the city appears to be imminent while U.S. troops are now deployed in the city to protect the American embassy, the AP reported.

President Joe Biden left Washington on Thursday for another retreat to his home state of Delaware, CBS News reported.

