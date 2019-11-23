SECTIONS
Baylor University Now Teaching Students That 'If You're Breathing, You're Biased'

By Bradley Evans
Published November 23, 2019 at 12:05am
Baylor University recently promoted an event called “If You’re Breathing, You’re Biased.”

Held on Nov. 13, the event functioned as an “introductory workshop” to a program called “Building an Inclusive Community,” according to a screen shot of Baylor’s calendar posted on Twitter by a student at the university.

“You probably don’t even know you have biases,” the workshop’s description read.

“The problem is that biases are unconscious. As a result, you may be unaware of some of the reasons underlying your actions and reactions.

The calendar post for the hours-long event went on to quote self-described social justice advocate Howard J. Ross in his book “Everyday Bias.”

“Bias is ‘far from simply being malicious prejudgments of others and situations,'” the post read.

The book’s Amazon blurb explains that “bias is natural to the human mind, a survival mechanism that is fundamental to our identity. And overwhelmingly it is unconscious.”

Do you think that biases are unconscious?

Baylor’s event description echoed that sentiment.

“[Bias] influences the core of decision making abilities in how we interact within our very own communities.”

The post mapped out a workshop that promised to discuss what bias is and examine its consequences.

“We’re going to take a look at defining bias, identifying personal and potential biases, and consider the effects of biases in the workplace as well as within the Baylor community,” it read.

Baylor is a Christian university affiliated with the Baptist General Convention of Texas.

It has developed an “Equity Office” which “handles matters concerning equal opportunity, affirmative action, civil rights, and related training.”

According to the university’s schedule of “cultural events,” it has also hosted several sessions called “Inclusion & Diversity 101: Building an Inclusive Workplace Community – Authenticity. Awareness. Appreciation.”

A university statement on diversity and inclusion explains that “living out the calling and mission of Christ means living within diversity. It means embracing that diversity by practicing inclusion.”

“We know that diversity and difference enhance and challenge us all in creative ways.”

Bradley Evans
Associate Story Editor
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.
