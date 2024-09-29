Despite largely retreating from the public eye, a Netflix documentary has forced a response out of beleaguered pro wrestling mogul Vince McMahon.

The 79-year-old McMahon was the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment before he left the company he helped build in a cloud of controversy — twice.

This winding McMahon controversy began in 2022, when the longtime pro wrestling promoter first stepped down due to an ongoing investigation into improper payments made to women.

After strong-arming his way back into the company just in time for a blockbuster merger, he reemerged to the public for a brief moment.

That comeback was then further derailed by both a federal raid and new allegations in January 2024 — these ones far more disturbing than allegedly paying women for their complicit silence.

No, these new allegations were described as “depraved” for a reason, and you can read more about them here. In short, McMahon stood accused of heinously sexually assaulting a woman he created a job for at WWE.

To call it an ugly situation would be an understatement, and it made complete sense for McMahon to disappear from the public eye after back-to-back less-than-glamorous assessments of his character.

Leaving the WWE, parent company TKO Holdings and the public sphere, McMahon became a phantom, even among WWE fans.

That is until Monday.

Do you think most billionaires have skeletons in their closets? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (37 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

Turns out, a third less-than-flattering assessment of McMahon’s character was finally enough to draw the reclusive billionaire out of hiding — sort of.

While McMahon is still avoiding any physical public appearances, the beleaguered mogul took to social media platform X to strongly fire back at a new Netflix documentary that chronicles his rise and fall.

It’s easily the most substantive thing McMahon has said since his downward spiral began and his first X post since April 2023:

“I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary,” McMahon wrote. “The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons.

“Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the ‘Mr. McMahon’ character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.”

For the unaware, for years, McMahon portrayed a diabolically evil caricature of himself on WWE programming, often demanding others call him “Mr. McMahon” while being just a horrible boss.

The Netflix documentary clearly blurs a line between Vincent Kennedy McMahon Jr. and “Mr. McMahon,” which is also the title of the documentary, and the actual Mr. McMahon is none too pleased with it.

“A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused,” McMahon continued. “The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative.

“In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, ‘Mr. McMahon.’

“I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.”

The Netflix documentary released on Saturday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.