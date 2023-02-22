Bernie Sanders Reaction to TikToker's Viral NYC Dance Accidentally Caught on Video

A TikTok influencer managed to land a cameo from a major American political figure in her newest dance video.

Don’t expect Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to know what’s going on in the viral clip, however.

Sanders appears in a dance video filmed by Taylor Champ, uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday.

The democratic socialist walked behind Champ and a hotel doorman as they danced, before moving away with an irritated expression.

“Nailed it @bernie,” Champ captioned the video.

Sanders reacted to the TikTok dance in the fashion you might expect an 81-year old man to.

Jane Sanders, Bernie’s wife, apologized for interrupting Champ’s TikTok dance in a longer cut of the video.

Sanders’ appearance in the clip appears to be a genuine coincidence.

This is exactly how I expect Sen. Bernie Sanders to respond to walking into a TikTok https://t.co/ZyChF8Lck1 — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) February 21, 2023

Champ expressed her surprise that one of the leading political figures in America happened upon her video.

“Wait, Bernie Sanders was there? So funny, what a moment!”

In the influencer’s caption, she said that she didn’t realize who was featured in her video as he was walking by.

“I really wish in the moment I realized who was walking by,” Champ wrote.

“All I was thinking was wow, first time I try to make a tiktok out here and I almost hit this poor lady in the face.🥹 I was just hoping she wasn’t mad but she was so sweet lol.”

Sanders appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, an appearance that might explain why he was in New York City.

Sen. @BernieSanders says the United States needs a new sense of morality, and he has an idea, or 10, as to where we should start. #Colbert pic.twitter.com/EId2isAu5B — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 21, 2023

Sanders has waged two unsuccessful campaigns for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, despite serving in the Senate as an independent representing Vermont.

The progressive is on a nationwide book tour — with tickets for his public appearances selling for as much as $95 each on TicketMaster.

