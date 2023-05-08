There are few players in the annals of NFL history who have the legend that quarterback Brett Favre does.

Favre doesn’t just have a Hall of Fame resumé, a Super Bowl ring, 11 Pro Bowls and three Most Valuable Player awards to his name. He has “legend,” as in, “Did you know Brett Favre used to throw the football so hard it would leave imprints in his receiver’s hands?”

Or, “Did you know Favre once threw four touchdowns and for over 300 yards in the first half alone on ‘Monday Night Football’ the day after his father suddenly died?” (this one is demonstrably true.)

Given all that, nobody would blink twice if the legendary NFL gunslinger simply rode off into the sunset after he retired following the 2010 NFL season. Only, the man hasn’t done that. In fact, Favre has never been shy about espousing his opinions on whatever the latest happenings in the culture war are — many of those takes generally having a more conservative tone to them.

Unsurprisingly, Favre has some thoughts on the unceremonious ouster of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

In short: The NFL legend is all-in on supporting Carlson.

Favre tweeted out that support alongside a video clip of another former Fox News host, Megyn Kelly, who was discussing the nasty Carlson-Fox News divorce.

I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. pic.twitter.com/dvrNlLdvgW — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 8, 2023

Would you support Tucker Carlson over Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m with Tucker,” Favre tweeted. “Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak.”

The video clip showed Kelly questioning if her viewers who watch Fox News can resist the network’s siren call when it’s time for the next big piece of news, whether that’s a Ron DeSantis 2024 announcement or the next GOP debate.

The video eventually ends with several graphics calling for the boycott of Fox News (and if that background music sounds familiar, yes that’s an instrumental version of Kid Rock’s “American Bad A**” playing.)

Favre clearly agrees with that call to boycott Fox News, but it’s also worth noting that both Favre and Kelly seem to believe the reports claiming that Fox News is using contractual shackles to keep Tucker Carlson sidelined, possibly through the next presidential election.

Naturally, other reports followed that one, claiming that Carlson is gearing up for a counter-offensive against Fox News to secure his freedom from the network’s binding contracts.

Wherever the truth may lie, it’s clear that Carlson has a groundswell of support all across the media landscape.

While neither Kelly nor Favre are at the peak of their respective powers, they’re both still very big names with big platforms. Their opinions carry weight in the court of public opinion, and public pressure is a big part of Carlson’s purported counter-attack on Fox News.

It is worth noting that Favre disabled the comments on his tweet, perhaps well aware of how polarizing Carlson could still be. Taking a glance at the tweet’s retweets, it’s clear that Favre’s support of Carlson has struck a chord with left-leaning Twitter.

While Fox News continues its post-Carlson struggles and the Favre-approved boycott, all eyes are on what is next for Carlson.

Reports have circulated that Carlson could be interested in any number of ventures — whether it’s accepting a hefty salary at another news network, running his own network, or maybe entering politics via debate moderation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.