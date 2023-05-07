Share
Commentary
Megyn Kelly speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on Oct. 2, 2018, in Laguna Niguel, California.
Commentary
Megyn Kelly speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on Oct. 2, 2018, in Laguna Niguel, California.

Megyn Kelly Offers Up New Nickname for Fox News Amid Network's Fallout for Tucker Ousting

 By Bryan Chai  May 7, 2023 at 4:11pm
Who’s in worse shape: Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch? Or the suddenly vulnerable Fox News?

For fans of ex-Fox News host Megyn Kelly, both of those colossal failures may as well be one in the same based on a new nickname that they’ve come up with.

That nickname? “Foxweiser.”

Kelly revealed that less-than-flattering nickname on Twitter, where she quote-tweeted reporter Glenn Greenwald:

WARNING: The video below contains language the viewer may find offensive.

Soros Group Preparing to Swoop in and Buy Major Media Company Out of Bankruptcy: Report

Greenwald’s original tweet was an abject expression of shock at the complete and total collapse of Fox News ratings in the wake of Tucker Carlson’s less-than-glamorous ouster from the news network. Greenwald called the collapse “genuinely remarkable” and “instant” — and both those terms are spot-on.

By virtually any metric, Fox News ratings have cratered since Carlson’s departure.

Should Fox News have fired Tucker?

Former CNN talking head and nominal media reporter Brian Stelter spelled out the tangible effect Carlson had on Fox News ratings in a tweet from Wednesday.

Which naturally brings things back to Bud Light, which itself has been mired in controversy following its boneheaded decision to work with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

There would be no comparison to even make here if Anheuser-Busch just… didn’t tacitly approve that men can become women through mutilation and drugs.

How Ex-Fox News Anchor Was Fired Becomes Relevant Again in Aftermath of Tucker Carlson Ouster

It’s seldom that two cultural blunders can happen in such close proximity that, despite being two totally separate and unrelated incidents, people just naturally just a link between the two.

Bud Light and Fox News, through some highly-questionable decision-making, have both completely alienated and offended their respective core demographics.

It’s astounding to see regardless, but there’s an argument to be made here that what Fox News did was way worse — and thus may face much more severe consequences — than what Anheuser-Busch did.

Anheuser-Busch, for as much as it claims to be some blue-collar slice of Americana, is still a multi-billion dollar corporation (and a Belgian one to boot.) You almost expect these massive entities to “go woke” at some point or another.

But Fox News? That network has always, and until recently justifiably, branded itself as the lone conservative-leaning network amid a sea of leftist networks like CNN and MSNBC.

A big part of Fox News’ entire identity revolves around them being the tough conservative network not afraid to say what the leftists are too scared (or indoctrinated) to say.

And yet, due to their network’s lack of transparency on why Carlson was let go (amid a whole host of other nasty reports alleging untoward behavior from the network) it’s hard not to feel like Fox News is being just as unsavory and misleading as those leftist networks it’s supposed to be counter-programming.

Regardless, the proof is in the pudding.

True conservatives have a real voice and impact when it comes to multi-billion dollar companies and legacy media.

That’s become readily apparent with what’s happened to Bud Light and Fox News.

And now, thanks to Kelly’s fans, conservatives no longer need to separate the two debacles.

Just blast “Foxweiser.”

Conversation