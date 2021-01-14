Login
Betty White Is Turning 99 and Fans Will Love What She Has Planned

Betty White, who turns 99 this month, has a special treat planned that her fans will love.Bob Riha, Jr. / Getty ImagesBetty White, who turns 99 this month, has a special treat planned that her fans will love. (Bob Riha, Jr. / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published January 14, 2021 at 3:15pm
Jan. 17, 2021 is a very special day, because on that Sunday, Betty White turns 99.

The beloved actress has stood the test of time extremely well and has some special plans for her big day. She’s been working on a bit of a pet project, digging up a special series that’s several decades old.

She couldn’t keep the secret in a recent interview with ET, when she let the cat out of the bag.

“You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway,” she said. “What am I doing for my birthday?

“Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

White has always had an affinity for animals, a fact those two ducks seem to recognize.

In the 1970s, White produced the show with her husband before she became a household name.

“In 1971, just prior to Betty’s sitcom superstardom, she created and hosted a weekly program, BETTY WHITE’S PET SET, celebrating her lifelong devotion to animals,” the page for the rereleased DVD set said.

“Produced with her beloved husband Allen Ludden … BETTY WHITE’S PET SET welcomed celebrity friends with their dogs, cats and horses in additional to dozens of wild animals including tigers, bears, elephants, lions, wolves, gorillas, chimps, cougars, cheetahs, kangaroos, zebras, penguins, seals, eagles and many more creatures both in the studio and on location.”

There are 39 episodes of the show in all, each 30 minutes long. The show will be coming out on DVD and reportedly will also be available for streaming on Feb. 23, according to ET.

The show features a variety of celebrities, including — but not limited to — Carol Burnett, Doris Day, Mary Tyler Moore, Jimmy Stewart, Burt Reynolds, Shirley Jones, Michael Landon, Barbara Eden, James Brolin, Della Reese and Vincent Price.

“If I haven’t told you already, I will now,” White said in a statement, according to The Patriot-News of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“The Pet Set is one of my favorite shows. I’m thrilled it’s going to be seen again after all these years.”

MPI Media Group, the company handling the rerelease, has said on the show’s dedicated webpage that “Betty White’s Pet Set: The Complete Series” DVD set is already sold out.

Happy birthday, Betty White! Will you be celebrating with her by watching this or one of her other shows?

