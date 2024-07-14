Share
2nd Celeb Pointed To in Matthew Perry's Death, Described as Walking Pharmacy

 By Michael Austin  July 14, 2024
The tragic story of Matthew Perry’s death took a new turn in early July.

The “Friends” star drowned in his pool on Oct. 28 after consuming too much anesthetic ketamine — a drug used to treat mental health issues such as depression — in what was ruled to be an accident.

The coroner determined that the actor’s coronary heart disease and buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid abuse, also contributed to his death, per the Associated Press.

According to celebrity news magazine In Touch, another celebrity may have played a part in the tragedy.

In Touch’s supposed anonymous source does not reveal the celebrity’s name in the report.

However, the source did reportedly say that the unnamed celebrity and Perry bonded over their shared addiction problems.

The report noted that the ketamine that likely killed Perry could not be from his last visit to the doctor, which had taken place over a week prior.

The autopsy report itself claimed “the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy,” according to In Touch.

Therefore, logic follows that Perry must have gotten the fatal dose from someone other than his doctor.

Has the U.S. become too tolerant of drug use?

In Touch’s source speculated that a fellow friend with a history of drug issues — namely, the unnamed celebrity friend — may have hooked Perry up with some extra ketamine.

“If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb’s], because she doesn’t erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and ‘How can I get extra?’ Like, ‘Oh, come see my doctor if you need more,’” the source reportedly said.

“It will not look good for the celebrity.”

This celebrity is far from the only one believed to be connected to Perry’s death.

In June, an insider reportedly told In Touch that “officers seized an iPhone and a laptop from a [famous] woman’s room at a sober living residence in L.A. and brought her in for questioning” regarding Perry’s death.

That woman was 46-year-old Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen.

The two were reportedly friends who had met at rehab.

According to a purported In Touch source, Mueller was “completely cooperative” with investigators.

