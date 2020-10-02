Login
Biden Ad Features Rapper Who Called Noted Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan His 'Mentor'

Rapper Jeezy visits SiriusXM Studios on Aug. 21, 2019, in New York City.Roy Rochlin / Getty ImagesRapper Jeezy visits SiriusXM Studios on Aug. 21, 2019, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

By Chuck Ross
Published October 2, 2020 at 1:20pm
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign released an ad this week narrated by a popular rapper who has called Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan his “mentor” and a “great guy.”

“If you are out there marching in these streets, exercising your rights, you need to exercise your right to vote, too,” rapper Jeezy says in the ad, which is posted to the Biden campaign’s YouTube channel.

“It’s the only way to make sure we get the change we’re looking for. And I do mean we. Us. Better jobs, education, health care and criminal justice reform.”

Jeezy, born Jay Jenkins, directs viewers and listeners to a voter registration website.

According to the Detroit Metro Times, the Biden campaign began running the ad on radio stations in Michigan on Thursday.

Jeezy has been open about his close relationship with Farrakhan.

Numerous celebrities and Democratic politicians have embraced the Nation of Islam leader despite his anti-Semitic and anti-white statements.

Farrakhan has blamed Jewish people for the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Holocaust and referred to them as “satanic.” He also praised Adolf Hitler as a “very great man.”

At a Nation of Islam event in February 2018, Farrakhan asserted that “Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out.”

Should the Democratic Party tie itself to Jeezy?

“White folks are going down,” he also said, according to CNN.

“And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through.”

Jeezy has heaped praise on Farrakhan in interviews and met with him on multiple occasions.

He called Farrakhan his “mentor” on Twitter in 2015.

He called Farrakhan a “great guy” in a 2015 interview with Marc Lamont Hill, a former CNN contributor.

“Who are your mentors?” Hill asked Jeezy.

“I like people with their own state of mind. I like Farrakhan,” he said.

Jeezy is not the first person with ties to Farrakhan whom Democrats have touted during the 2020 campaign. Rapper Common performed at the Democratic National Convention in August.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Chuck Ross
