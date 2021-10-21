Biden Admin-Placed Afghan Refugee Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old Girl in Montana

Some Americans wanted Biden to pull our troops out of Afghanistan.

Others hoped some Afghan refugees, particularly those who aided U.S. forces, would be allowed into the country.

No one, however, asked for the federal government to place alleged rapists in their communities.

Nevertheless, that appears to be exactly what President Joe Biden and his administration did.

According to Montana Talks, on Sunday night, an Afghan refugee — 19-year-old Zabihullah Mohmand — was accused of raping a young female in Missoula, Montana.

Apparently, the alleged victim had just met Mohmand at a local Missoula bar, known as The Badlander. She then agreed to accompany Mohmand back to his hotel room.

When they arrived at the room, the victim claims she “told Mohmand that she did not want anything to happen.”

It was then that the Montana female says she was raped.

Mohmand has since been charged with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent, according to Montana Standard.

A more recent report from the Montana outlet — published on Thursday — revealed an even more disturbing aspect of the story: Mohmand was placed in the state by the U.S. State Department.

Montana’s Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte believes this tragedy may be the result of a lack of proper vetting.

“While I welcome our fully-vetted Afghan allies to Montana, this situation and others across the country raise serious concerns about whether the Biden administration is meeting its obligations to fully vet Afghans prior to resettlement,” Gianforte said in a statement, the Standard reported.

“I’m calling on President Biden to immediately halt resettlements to Montana until federal agencies provide me with adequate assurance that Afghans coming to Montana are fully-vetted in accordance with federal law.”

Additional reports indicate that the vast majority of Afghan citizens pulled out during Biden’s withdrawal debacle weren’t given proper vetting.

On Sept. 3, Bloomberg reported that “a small percentage of the Afghan citizens who got out are the ones the U.S. pledged to place at the top of its priority list: the thousands who had worked for the U.S. and its allies as well as employees of nongovernmental groups and media organizations.”

“Instead, initial findings suggest that while some who escaped were locally employed staff, many got out because they were part of the initial crush of people who made it to Kabul’s airport as the city fell to the Taliban or secured passage through airport gates thanks to luck or help from people in the U.S. or elsewhere.”

Biden’s hasty withdrawal effort left allies behind in Afghanistan, allies who helped our forces fight back against the Taliban. Many American citizens were also abandoned and forced to fend for themselves.

All while the Biden administration was settling at least one potential rapist within American borders.

