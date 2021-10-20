If President Joe Biden isn’t going to do his job, there are plenty of hardworking Americans out there willing to do it for him.

Perhaps the most neglected of Biden’s many presidential responsibilities has been his duty to protect the country’s southern border.

The problem has deteriorated exponentially, with detention facilities filled to the brim and large caravans of migrants continuing to cross over.

Sam Hall, the founder and president of a militia group called Patriots for America, has decided to take it upon himself to right Biden’s border wrongs.

According to a Tuesday report from The Epoch Times, Hall will be dispatching his militia of roughly 100 men to Kinney County, Texas, in order to “operate as a deterrent in areas of high traffic.”

Kinney County shares a mere 16 miles of the border with Mexico, but — given its location between Del Rio and Eagle Pass — it serves as a prime destination for migrants to cross over illegally.

The Times reports that over the past several months, ranchers in the county have been faced with “a relentless stream of illegal aliens traversing their property, cutting fences, breaking into their homes, and threatening them.”

“What we’ve seen is an invasion of this county,” Hall said, according to The Times. “What we’ve seen is residents that are scared to death right now, and they don’t feel like they have support from the state.”

Is Biden to blame for the crisis at the southern border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (23 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As the militia sets up in Kinney County, reports indicate as many as 85,000 migrants — reportedly made up of mostly Haitians — are on their way to the border.

“As a militia, we can’t detain or arrest people. We can disrupt and frustrate until the county or DPS can get there,” Hall said.

Hall further stressed that his men aren’t there to hurt anyone, but rather to simply “keep people safe.”

“We’re not leaving as a militia until we know that this county is safe,” Hall said.

Hall isn’t the only American that has taken it upon himself to help curb Biden’s border crisis.

On Monday, Sheriff Brad Coe — also of Kinney County — announced he would be putting together a small team to help tackle the problem.

“As far as taking it into our own hands, the border patrol … we didn’t have much a choice,” Sheriff Coe said, according to The Gateway Pundit.

“The border patrol was completely overwhelmed at the time, thousands of people coming, just turning themselves in, that wanted to get caught, created this problem.”

Americans aren’t going to stand by any longer — as Biden neglects his presidential duties.

Instead, they’re going to do what any good American should do. Rather than rely on big government, they’re going to find a solution themselves.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.