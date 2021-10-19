The Biden administration is reportedly flying migrant minors to New York state from Texas, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

The flights reportedly started in August, unnamed sources told the Post.

Two planes carrying migrants who appeared to be kids, teenagers and a few men in their 20s landed at the Westchester County Airport late Wednesday and Friday evening.

The passengers reportedly disembarked from the planes and boarded buses while law enforcement officials observed, according to the Post.

Some of the migrants were seen meeting sponsors or family members in New Jersey while others were taken to a residential facility in Long Island.

While I was boarding my flight out of Texas, I talked with migrants, all from Haiti getting ready to head to: Florida (Orlando), New York, and Maryland. Baby Mateo was born 5 days ago in Del Rio. I asked permission to take these photos 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/GvGe1nbAR9 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 21, 2021

The migrants arrived at the airport with backpacks before they were transported to several locations around New York City, including Newburgh, New York, and Danbury, Connecticut, according to the Post.

The bus reportedly stopped at MercyFirst in Long Island, New York, where the Catholic Sisters of Mercy assist minors.

Is the border crisis worsening under the Biden administration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Some 100 people boarded buses at the Westchester airport on Wednesday and were taken to a service area where cars arrived and picked them up, according to the Post.

Several residents who live near the airport said they have been disturbed by the late-night flights and that airport operations have changed over the past few months.

Around 2,000 migrants who illegally entered the U.S. and were apprehended by law enforcement officials have been flown to the Westchester County Airport since Aug. 8, according to online flight data, the Post reported.

Some of the flights arrived between midnight and 6:30 a.m.

“Our Office of Refugee Resettlement facilitates travel for the children in its custody to their family or sponsors across the country,” Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Jorge Silva said, the Post reported.

“In recent weeks, unaccompanied children passed through the Westchester airport en route to their final destination to be unified with their parents or vetted sponsor.”

Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied migrant minors were apprehended in August, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

Around 118,250 unaccompanied migrant kids were encountered at the southern border from January through August.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.