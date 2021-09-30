Share
News
Haitian migrants cross the jungle of the Darien Gap, near Acandi, Choco department, Colombia, heading to Panama, on Sunday on their way trying to reach the U.S.
Haitian migrants cross the jungle of the Darien Gap, near Acandi, Choco department, Colombia, heading to Panama, on Sunday on their way trying to reach the U.S. (Raul Arboleda - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Admin Secretly Preparing for Unprecedented Border Surge in Next Few Weeks: Report

 By Dillon Burroughs  September 30, 2021 at 8:33am
Share

The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly preparing for what could be the largest surge of migrants in the nation’s history if Title 42 COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked whether the department was ready for a worst-case scenario of 350,000 to 400,000 immigrants crossing the southern border in October, according to two DHS officials familiar with the conversation,  NBC News reported on Thursday.

The number would be up to twice as high as the 200,000-plus illegal immigrants who crossed the southern border in both July and August.

The preparations are underway as a Trump-era policy called Title 42 faces a possible end this week. The rule has allowed Border Patrol to turn away illegal immigrants at the border due to their threat of spreading COVID-19.

On Sept. 16, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled the policy did not give the Biden administration authority to stop migrants from crossing the nation’s southern border. The policy was set to go into effect in 14 days on Sept. 30.

Trending:
World-Class Athlete Says He Regrets Getting COVID Vaccine, Now Has Serious Problems

The ruling is under appeal and it is uncertain if it ruling will go into effect.

Concerns have grown as up to 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, drawing a national spotlight on migrant caravans traveling to America.

In July, a charity in the border town of La Joya, Texas, reportedly rented an entire hotel to house illegal immigrants who tested positive for COVID-19, giving no notification to the local community.

Fox News State Department correspondent Rich Edson tweeted at the time, “Police in La Joya, TX, a Border town, announce a charity has rented an entire hotel here for COVID-positive migrants. They say they only found out when a family, showing symptoms and staying there, ate at a restaurant next door. A customer flagged down a police officer.”

A later post added, “They’re advising La Joya to mask up and distance.”

The community later had to resort to a larger camp as the COVID-19 cases among immigrants increased.

Related:
Number of New Illegals in '21 Greater Than Populations of 11 States

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republican senators introduced a bill in July to extend Title 42.

The Securing the Homeland from International Entrants with Life-threatening Diseases, or SHIELD, Act would continue the public health protections enacted in March 2020, according to Fox News.

Does the Biden administration care about COVID-19 spreading among migrants?

Cruz said, “Title 42 has been an integral and extremely successful measure to protect America’s borders and our people during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“If the Biden-Harris policy for open borders is intended to reverse the Trump administration’s success in securing our border, encourage illegal immigration and create an unprecedented crisis, it’s certainly working,” he added.

According to a June Axios report, the Biden administration originally wanted to eliminate Title 42 by the end of July.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Biden Admin Secretly Preparing for Unprecedented Border Surge in Next Few Weeks: Report
Pelosi's House Sergeant-at-Arms Just Hit Rep. Dan Crenshaw with a Significant Punishment
IOC Announces 2022 Beijing Winter Games Will Ban International Spectators, Allow Fans from China
Democrats Block Bill Requiring COVID Test for Every Migrant Released Into US
YouTube Bans Prominent Vaccine Skeptics, Blocks All Content That Questions Safety or Effectiveness of Vaccines
See more...

Conversation