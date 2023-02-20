Parler Share
News
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, recently met with a Chinese official in Germany, where he did not receive an apology for the Chinese spy balloon that crossed the continental U.S. before being shot down by the U.S. Northern Command and recovered by the U.S. Navy off the coast of South Carolina, right.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, recently met with a Chinese official in Germany, where he did not receive an apology for the Chinese spy balloon that crossed the continental U.S. before being shot down by the U.S. Northern Command and recovered by the U.S. Navy off the coast of South Carolina, right. (Adem Altan - AFP / Getty Images ; Ryan Seelbach - U.S. Navy / Getty Images)

Biden Delegation Gets Bad News About Spy Balloon After Meeting with Chinese Officials

 By Richard Moorhead  February 20, 2023 at 7:30am
Parler Share

China isn’t apologizing for sending a surveillance balloon across the United States.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted during an appearance with Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that his Chinese counterpart declined to apologize for the balloon in a meeting this week.

“No, there was no apology,” Blinken said of his meeting with Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

Blinken emphasized his objections to the balloon in the interview — an insistence he made to Wang.

The two diplomats were present for the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Trending:
Mother of 'Arab-Latina' Diversity Leader Unmasks Her Own Daughter with Career-Killing News

“I told him quite simply that that was unacceptable and can never happen again.”

China has denied that the balloon is a surveillance craft, instead describing it as a weather balloon that was blown off course, according to CNBC.

Should Biden take stronger action against China?

China’s foreign ministry expressed “regrets that the airship strayed into the United States due to force majeure,” declining to go so far as to apologize for the craft’s violation of U.S airspace.

Wang criticized Washington for a reaction he described as “nearly hysterical” during a Munich Security Conference appearance.

Blinken reportedly described a Chinese spy balloon program as having been “exposed to the world” in his meeting with Wang, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Related:
One of the Most Powerful Countries in the World Could Soon Ramp Up Support for Russian War Effort

The meeting was the first of its kind between Blinken and his counterpart after the balloon incident.

Blinken cancelled a trip to Beijing earlier this month after the craft traversed the continental United States, according to NPR.

The surveillance balloon was ultimately shot down over U.S territorial waters east of South Carolina.

Blinken recounted urging Wang against China providing lethal weapons to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine in the same interview.

“The main concern is material support to Russia’s war effort that would have a lethal effect,” Blinken warned, citing intelligence that indicates China is considering helping Russia in the conflict.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Biden Delegation Gets Bad News About Spy Balloon After Meeting with Chinese Officials
Mayorkas Refuses to Resign, Declares US a 'Place of Refuge' for World's Immigrants
American Pilots Alerted as New Massive Foreign Object Appears in Skies
Don Lemon Taking 'Holiday,' May Be Gone Forever, According to Insider: Report
Scandal Unfolds as Public Realizes Who Is Overseeing California Attorney General's Budget
See more...

Conversation