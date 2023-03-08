Parler Share
Commentary
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, and President Joe Biden, right, walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Commentary
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, and President Joe Biden, right, walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Video of Biden Hanging Onto Chuck Schumer as They Walk Through Capitol Goes Viral: 'Sad to Watch'

 By Peter Partoll  March 8, 2023 at 11:49am
Parler Share

Another bizarre video has emerged that has people once again questioning Joe Biden’s fitness for office.

On Friday, C-SPAN posted a video on its TikTok page that showed Biden and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer walking to the weekly Senate Democratic Luncheon.

But there was something strange about the video. In the beginning, Biden was clinging onto Schumer’s arm as they slowly walked to the lunch. Biden then let go, but as he walked, he continued to have an almost oblivious look on his face.

@cspanofficial President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walk to the weekly Senate Democratic luncheon on Capitol Hill Thursday. #potus #joebiden #chuckschumer #capitolhill #uscapitol #politics #cspan ♬ original sound – C-SPAN

Trending:
First Photos of Fetterman in Hospital Revealed, But There's 1 Major Problem

Many people were quick to comment on the optics of the video, saying that it looked like a feeble old man unable to walk being helped to get somewhere, not like the leader of the free world.

Others were more sober about it, saying that it was heartbreaking and it symbolized what is happening to our nation. One Twitter user simply wrote, “It’s sad to watch.”

Related:
DeSantis Sends Letter Directly to Biden, Comes Up with Clever Loophole to Thwart President's 'Absurd' Vaccine Rule

Another said, “This just shows our country’s situation, a nation in decay!”

Others said that seeing this, the rest of the world is laughing at America.

This is the major problem here. As we are on the verge of World War III with powerful adversaries, it is more important than ever that our leaders project an image of strength to the nation — and the world.

But this, combined with other videos of Biden struggling to get around, not to mention his numerous gaffes, only makes the country look like a vulnerable laughingstock.

Does Biden need to take a cognitive exam?

Now, it may be that Biden was not actually struggling to walk and was holding on to Schumer for other reasons, but without knowing the context, the optics just look bad.

That is the important point: Regardless of the context, this just makes America look weak.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Video of Biden Hanging Onto Chuck Schumer as They Walk Through Capitol Goes Viral: 'Sad to Watch'
Journalist Learns Tough Lesson About Electric Vehicles When Weather Throws a Big Wrench in Her Road Trip
Bongino Announces New Book on 'The Gift of Failure:' 'I Thank God for Each Failure'
Critic Hates on Lara Trump for What She Did at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser, But Then It All Blows Up in His Face
'Squad' Member Employee Is Anti-Semitic Spiritual Guru Who Thinks He's 109 Trillion Years Old
See more...

Conversation