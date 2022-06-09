Biden Family Insider Describes Hunter as Joe Biden's 'Closest Adviser'

A former friend of Hunter Biden is describing him as President Joe Biden’s “closest adviser.”

The source described Hunter as such in a New York Post article.

Joe Biden has referred to Hunter as the “smartest guy I know” for years, at times defending his son in response to frequent negative publicity.

The Post obtained an audio recording in which Hunter bragged about his influence over Joe Biden.

“He’s going to talk about drug reform and any other thing that I want him to. [Joe Biden] thinks I’m a god,” said Hunter.

The younger Biden made the claim in a recording of a 2018 conversation that was mixed with the sounds of clinking glasses and a burning crack pipe, according to the Post.

“My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world, and I know that to be certain, so it’s not going to be about whether it ­affects his politics.”

More of Hunter’s remarks paint of picture of Joe Biden enabling the personal indiscretions of his now 52-year-old son.

“I’m better than my dad … because my dad tells me I’m better than him since I was 2 years old.”

“All those fears you think that I have of people not liking me or that I don’t love myself…”

“I don’t fear that because the man I most admire in the world that is God to me thinks I’m a god.”

Hunter reportedly discusses Ukraine policy and Joe Biden’s political agenda with his father during the president’s frequent weekend getaways to Delaware.

Hunter could be described as an unconventional adviser to a president.

The president’s younger son has described his lifelong struggle with drug addiction in detail.

He was kicked out of the Naval Reserve in 2014 after a positive drug test for cocaine.

Hunter’s adverse discharge from the military would normally make it difficult to get another federal job, but his personal connection to the president overshadows standard procedures, it seems.

Hunter isn’t an official White House employee, and it’s likely he’s an adviser to the president in a more informal capacity.

