Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Biden 'Firmly Committed' to Plan That Would Cost 1.4 Million American Jobs

President Joe Biden, pictured at the White House last week.Stefani Reynolds - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden, pictured at the White House last week, is "firmly committed" to an increase in the federal minimum wage. Minimum wage hikes are a known jobs destroyer. (Stefani Reynolds - Pool / Getty Images)

By C. Douglas Golden
Published February 9, 2021 at 8:15am
Mewe Share P Share

If 2020 was bad for small businesses, President Joe Biden apparently wants to make sure 2021 is deadly.

He probably won’t be able to do the job right off the bat. In an interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell that aired Sunday, Biden said his push to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour likely won’t happen with the COVID relief package.

“I put it in, but I don’t think it’s going to survive,” Biden said, according to CNN.

But he’s not going to stop trying. Biden said he’s prepared to engage “on a separate negotiation on minimum wage, to work my way up.”

That $1.9 trillion COVID package is being pushed through using a method called “budget reconciliation,” where a bill only requires 51 votes to pass the Senate and isn’t subject to the filibuster. However, the bill must have a substantial impact on federal spending, revenue or debt.

TRENDING: Biden Stabs Us All in the Back, Removes Terrorist Designation from Group Whose Motto Means 'Death to America'

Whether or not hiking the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would qualify for “budget reconciliation” is a matter of some debate. (Vermont independent socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, who proposed the bill, has said that it does, according to Politico.) Even if it doesn’t, however, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said the president is “firmly committed” to the minimum wage hike.

“The president remains firmly committed to raising the minimum wage to $15; that’s why he put it in his first legislative proposal,” Psaki said at her Monday news conference.

Should the federal minimum wage be raised?

“And he believes that any American who is working a full-time job, trying to make ends meet, should not be at the poverty level. And it’s important to him that the minimum wage is raised.”

Trying to raise the living standards of those at the lowest rung of the employment ladder by hiking the minimum wage may seem like a noble goal on its face. In truth, it’s just chopping off a few rungs on that ladder, making it harder to get in on the ground floor.

According to a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday, while raising the minimum wage would theoretically lift 900,000 out of definitional poverty, it would also cost 1.4 million jobs.

The CBO also found the bill would cause prices to rise, economic output to fall and the budget deficit to widen, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Employers would consequently produce fewer goods and services, and as a result, they would tend to reduce their employment of workers at all wage levels,” the CBO report stated.

RELATED: CBO: Here's How Much Employment Would Be Lost Under Biden's $15 Minimum Wage

“Young, less educated people would account for a disproportionate share of those reductions in employment.”

When asked about the report, Psaki said she hadn’t read it yet.

“Well, I heard about the CBO score as I was walking out here, so I haven’t talked with our economic team about that specifically,” Psaki said.

“And at this point in time, it’s still working its way through the process in Congress. And the parliamentarian still has to make a determination about what will be in a final package.”

This result shouldn’t have been unexpected, however. The GOP has been sounding alarm bells about the eventual effects of a $15 minimum wage on a federal level, particularly when it came to job loss and restraining economic growth in red states, which tend to have a lower cost of living and doing business (and therefore lower wages):

Furthermore, the minimum wage hike would begin as the number of small businesses that are open is down 33.6 percent since January of 2020, according to data from TrackTheRecovery.org. A minimum wage hike wouldn’t necessarily hurt mega-corporations like Amazon, Target or Walmart in an existential way, but it would be practically fatal for some mom-and-pop businesses.

The job losses would also come as low-wage workers have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic. Going back to the TrackTheRecovery.org data, while high-wage employment (more than $60,000 a year) actually rose between January and December of 2020, low-wage employment (under $27,000) went down by 21 percent.

And while the $15 minimum wage would be phased in over four years, the first incremental phase would likely begin when the bill is signed — meaning an immediate hit for small businesses and the low-income Americans who would lose their jobs because of it.

But that’s the Biden administration: Jobs come second to ideology, as witnessed by Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day of office, at the cost of thousands of jobs.

Democrats love low-income workers so much that they’re “firmly committed” to legislation that would allegedly take them out of poverty by eliminating 1.4 million of their jobs and closing their employers down.

If Biden can’t do it through budget reconciliation, fear not, minimum-wage earners of America: He’s got your back, even if you’d prefer he didn’t.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







Biden 'Firmly Committed' to Plan That Would Cost 1.4 Million American Jobs
Harris-Buttigieg 2028? Biden Chief of Staff Shares, Then Deletes Tweet Calling for Ticket
Flashback: By Dems' Standards, Should Kamala Be Impeached for What She Said About Trump Dying?
Fact Check: Was Biden Really Shot At?
Mexico Steamrolls Biden Administration, Now Outright Refusing to Accept Captured Illegal Immigrants
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×