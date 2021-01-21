Login
Biden Makes Massive Change to White House Website Minutes After Being Sworn In

President Joe Biden waves after being sworn in during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.Jonathan Ernst - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden waves after being sworn in during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Jonathan Ernst - Pool / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 20, 2021 at 5:11pm
A Spanish version of the White House website appeared online Wednesday after President Joe Biden took the oath of office.

Spanish language content on the site was added in 2001, during the administration of former President George W. Bush.

During the administration of former President Barack Obama, content grew on the page titled “La Casa Blanca.”

That all changed when former President Donald Trump took office in 2017. Although the Trump administration at one point said it would restore Spanish language content, the official White House website remained English-only.

The official White House Twitter account, @LaCasaBlanca, operated throughout Trump’s presidency, however, according to CNN.

The return of the Spanish site was celebrated by some but also drew some nitpicks.

Spanish also made a brief Inauguration Day appearance when performer Jennifer Lopez used the language to quote a section of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Although English is the language in which most business is conducted in America, the United States does not have an official national language. There have been occasional efforts to make English the official language of the country, but all have failed, according to the BBC.

The language change is not the only one on the White House website.

For anyone who uses the site’s contact form, there is now an option to select which pronoun one wishes to be called by, such as “she/her,” or “he/him.”

In a change that got positive reviews from TechCrunch, the site now has the popular dark mode.

And for those prowling about the source code of the site, there is an invitation, according to Fox News.

“If you’re reading this, we need your help building back better,” the message said, inviting applications to the U.S. Digital Service. “https://usds.gov/apply.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







