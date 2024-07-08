Biden Has Multiple Angry Outbursts During MSNBC Interview, Rants About 'the Elites'

Even in the friendliest possible venue, President Joe Biden could not help sounding agitated and deranged.

In a phone interview Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the octogenarian president ranted and raved, complained about unfair treatment by the media and even attempted to personally corroborate something he could not have witnessed.

Most hilariously of all, Biden challenged “the elites” in the Democratic Party to run against him.

In a catastrophic June 27 debate against former President Donald Trump, Biden repeatedly stammered, said nonsensical things and lost his train of thought.

Since then, elected Democrats and the hitherto-friendly establishment media have called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

The president, however — undoubtedly goaded by his repellent wife and son — has refused to withdraw. In fact, Biden tried to strike a defiant tone on “Morning Joe.”

Unfortunately for the president, his defiance came across as acute Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“He said, you know, he largely fixed COVID,” Biden said of Trump, referring to the former president’s comments during the debate.

“You kidding me? And what happened? Nobody said anything! Nobody said anything. Except me. And the folks out there in the local, you know, races,” the angry-sounding and incoherent president yelled.

Moments later, Biden resuscitated a favorite hoax and then made a claim one had to hear to believe.

“First of all, he was made-up quotes — ‘suckers and losers.’ I WAS WITH HI — ” Biden yelled before stopping and seeming to catch himself in the obvious lie. “He called Americans in the cemetery from World War I ‘suckers and losers.'”

During the debate, Biden once again dredged up The Atlantic’s 2020 canard that in 2018, while in France, then-President Trump referred to World War I veterans as “suckers and losers” — a slanderous claim, impossible to believe and refuted even by Trump’s enemies.

The remarkable thing about this particular retelling of that slander, however, was that Biden tried to corroborate it personally despite the fact that he was not present for the event in question.

When a person lies as Biden has for his entire career, the reflexive falsehoods come in torrents. They involve neither effort nor forethought.

In fact, a habitual liar might even convince himself that the establishment stands against him.

“Remember all this talk about how I don’t have the black support? Come on. Give me a break. Come with me. Watch! Watch!” Biden yelled, as if the establishment media had invented the polling data showing eroding support for the president among black voters.

“I’m getting so frustrated by the elites,” the president added, raising his voice on the word “elites.”

“I’m not talking about you guys,” Biden said to Scarborough and Brzezinski, hitherto among his loudest and most dishonest advocates. “But about the elites in the party, who — they know so much more,” the president added in a sarcastic tone.

Then, Biden invited fellow Democrats to try to unseat him at the Democratic National Convention in August.

“If any of these guys don’t think I should run, run against me,” the president said. “Go ahead. Announce for president. Challenge me at the convention.”

MSNBC uploaded a 19-minute video of the interview to YouTube. The “suckers and losers” segment began around the 16:30 mark, and the “elites” segment began around the 14:30 mark.

No other candidate would survive a gaffe like Biden’s attempt to personally corroborate the “suckers and losers” hoax. But with this president, that sort of thing has happened nearly every day for years.

What does not happen every day is an agitated-sounding Democratic incumbent yelling over the phone and challenging his own party to try to take him down at the convention.

If that happens, then the snakes will have officially begun eating each other.

