Biden's Morning Habit Revealed in New Report - We're in Trouble If This Is Where He's Getting His News
Amid dwindling viewership numbers, the establishment media at least can lay claim to the loyalty of one octogenarian tyrant.
According to Axios, President Joe Biden regularly tunes in to watch MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” featuring husband-and-wife co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, along with regular co-anchor Willie Geist.
Perhaps that explains Biden’s periodically unhinged vitriol toward former President Donald Trump and Trump’s tens of millions of supporters.
After all, the Scarborough-led “Morning Joe” — with its coffee-inspired, pun-based title that plays on the co-host’s first name — has a history of hyperbolic criticism toward the 45th president.
In fact, the 60-year-old Scarborough — a former Republican Congressman who represented Florida between 1995 and 2001 — suffers from the same acute Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS, that has afflicted the entire establishment.
Small wonder, therefore, that Biden watches every morning. At times, the president must struggle to distinguish between “Morning Joe” on his TV and the angry tyrant in his mirror.
Axios described Biden’s morning routine as so fixed that White House aides strategically book appearances on the show. Between 7 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., they know they will have the president’s attention.
Biden often asks staffers questions about “Morning Joe” throughout the remainder of the day.
Aides, in turn, have begun tracking the show “to anticipate potential questions from him,” Axios reported.
Thus, it appears that “Morning Joe” shapes not only Biden’s mind, but his interactions with staffers.
Furthermore, staffers have used the show to influence the president.
None of this should offer hope that Biden might cease persecuting Trump and the everyday Americans who oppose Biden’s regime.
In fact, if Biden takes his cue from Scarborough, then expect more demoniacal behavior from the “wannabe dictator” president.
In November, for instance, Scarborough practically frothed at the mouth while slandering Trump as a fascist.
“It’s time that fascism is called fascism and Americans know exactly what they’re voting for,” Scarborough said on his show.
Last May, the “Morning Joe” co-host reacted to a Trump town hall on CNN by scolding audience members who dared to applaud the former president.
Scarborough also showcased his TDS during the Trump presidency.
At the beginning of the COVID scare, for instance, Scarborough first blamed Trump for not imposing an authoritarian “stay-at-home” order and then, weeks later, accused the then-president of authoritarian indifference to the Constitution.
Scarborough and Brzezinski also joked about calling into question young Barron Trump’s paternity.
The deranged Scarborough, of course, has company in the Oval Office.
In fact, according to a report earlier this week, Biden’s unhinged hatred of Trump appears even more intense in private.
Mercifully, the establishment media has so thoroughly beclowned itself that shows like “Morning Joe” cannot last much longer.
We may pray that the same principle will apply to the catastrophic presidency of the show’s number-one fan.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.