Amid dwindling viewership numbers, the establishment media at least can lay claim to the loyalty of one octogenarian tyrant.

According to Axios, President Joe Biden regularly tunes in to watch MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” featuring husband-and-wife co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, along with regular co-anchor Willie Geist.

Perhaps that explains Biden’s periodically unhinged vitriol toward former President Donald Trump and Trump’s tens of millions of supporters.

After all, the Scarborough-led “Morning Joe” — with its coffee-inspired, pun-based title that plays on the co-host’s first name — has a history of hyperbolic criticism toward the 45th president.

In fact, the 60-year-old Scarborough — a former Republican Congressman who represented Florida between 1995 and 2001 — suffers from the same acute Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS, that has afflicted the entire establishment.

Small wonder, therefore, that Biden watches every morning. At times, the president must struggle to distinguish between “Morning Joe” on his TV and the angry tyrant in his mirror.

Axios described Biden’s morning routine as so fixed that White House aides strategically book appearances on the show. Between 7 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., they know they will have the president’s attention.

Biden often asks staffers questions about “Morning Joe” throughout the remainder of the day.

Aides, in turn, have begun tracking the show “to anticipate potential questions from him,” Axios reported.

Is Biden’s behavior troubling? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Thus, it appears that “Morning Joe” shapes not only Biden’s mind, but his interactions with staffers.

Furthermore, staffers have used the show to influence the president.

None of this should offer hope that Biden might cease persecuting Trump and the everyday Americans who oppose Biden’s regime.

In fact, if Biden takes his cue from Scarborough, then expect more demoniacal behavior from the “wannabe dictator” president.

In November, for instance, Scarborough practically frothed at the mouth while slandering Trump as a fascist.

“It’s time that fascism is called fascism and Americans know exactly what they’re voting for,” Scarborough said on his show.

Last May, the “Morning Joe” co-host reacted to a Trump town hall on CNN by scolding audience members who dared to applaud the former president.

Scarborough also showcased his TDS during the Trump presidency.

At the beginning of the COVID scare, for instance, Scarborough first blamed Trump for not imposing an authoritarian “stay-at-home” order and then, weeks later, accused the then-president of authoritarian indifference to the Constitution.

Scarborough and Brzezinski also joked about calling into question young Barron Trump’s paternity.

The deranged Scarborough, of course, has company in the Oval Office.

In fact, according to a report earlier this week, Biden’s unhinged hatred of Trump appears even more intense in private.

Mercifully, the establishment media has so thoroughly beclowned itself that shows like “Morning Joe” cannot last much longer.

We may pray that the same principle will apply to the catastrophic presidency of the show’s number-one fan.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.