The U.S. government has done a complete about-face on the controversial topic of unidentified flying objects and the potential existence of extraterrestrial life. After refusing to discuss the issue for decades, the Pentagon suddenly announced that it plans to release a report on its UFO findings next month.

Conveniently, this focus on unidentified flying objects is occurring at precisely the moment that the Biden administration is struggling to manage multiple, catastrophic crises, including:

the border disaster

mideast tensions

hyperinflation

crime surges

race wars.

In 1947, conspiracy theories abounded after the government initially affirmed — but then quickly denied — that an unidentified flying object had crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico.

For the past 74 years, there has been wild, escalating speculation that the government not only covered up proof of UFOs but was hiding credible evidence that extraterrestrial life had visited our planet.

Last month, the conspiracy theories went into overdrive after the Pentagon claimed that the increasing instances of UFO sightings by Navy pilots dating back to 2019 were legitimate.

However, the Department of Defense said it had no idea what the UFOs are or why they’ve been spotted with increasing frequency during the past two years.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida — a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee — added fuel to the fire by saying he has seen classified intel and is concerned about these UFO sightings hovering above U.S. military installations.

Rubio said the fact that the government doesn’t know what these UFOs are is terrifying, no matter how you look at it: Either enemies of the United States have developed super-advanced spying technology way above our understanding, or extraterrestrials are blithely flying around in our midst.

The senator said either scenario frightens him because the government doesn’t seem to know what’s going on or how to counter a potential national security risk that could pose an existential threat.

“Anything that enters an airspace that’s not supposed to be there is a threat,” Rubio said Sunday on CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is expected to release its UFO report on June 1.

This sudden willingness on the part of the Pentagon to be transparent about a topic long considered taboo is odd.

After decades of the federal government refusing to discuss the issue and dismissing the idea that UFOs even exist, the Biden administration now appears to be fanning the flames of public curiosity.

Is this a diversionary tactic to hide the Biden administration’s inability to manage the country, or a way to camouflage its national security lapses?

If you believe an exposé published on Monday by The Drive, it could be the latter.

According to the tech website, a South Dakota-based company called Raven Aerostar has developed sophisticated balloons that are capable of flying at extremely high altitudes over contested airspace.

“Due to their high altitude, they can remain out of reach of many traditional anti-air countermeasures,” The Drive reported.

Raven Aerostar has been aggressively testing its steerable balloons capable of carrying cutting-edge payloads since at least February 2020.

After conducting a two-year investigation into the alleged recent UFO sightings, Tyler Rogoway — editor-in-chief of The Drive’s “War Zone” section — concluded that the UFOs are merely drones being used by enemies of the United States to spy on its military.

“[I]t is clear that a very terrestrial adversary is toying with us in our own backyard using relatively simple technologies — drones and balloons — and making off with what could be the biggest intelligence haul of a generation,” Rogoway wrote in April.

He said foreign adversaries have been using high-tech drones and balloons to spy on U.S. military installations for the last 10 years.

“Our team here at The War Zone has spent the last two years indirectly laying out a case for the hypothesis that many of the events involving supposed UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), as they are now often called, over the last decade are actually the manifestation of foreign adversaries harnessing advances in lower-end unmanned aerial vehicle technology, and even simpler platforms, to gather intelligence of extreme fidelity on some of America’s most sensitive warfighting capabilities,” Rogoway wrote.

While it’s humiliating to admit that a foreign adversary has penetrated U.S. military training areas for years using drone technology and balloons, he said, he’s not surprised because the Department of Defense “is still playing catch-up when it comes to the realities surrounding the drone threat.”

Accordingly, Rogoway warned that the Pentagon’s failure to recognize this threat early on has severely compromised our national security.

“The utter lack of vision and early robust interest in regards to this emerging threat will go down as one of the Pentagon’s biggest strategic missteps of our time,” he said.

On Monday, The War Zone’s Adam Kehoe wrote that at least nine of the Raven Aerostar balloons had been seen flying off both coasts of the United States over the previous week in what he said appeared to be a test of their network capability.

What we know about the high-tech balloons lingering off the coasts of the U.S. recently:https://t.co/XfmnQ1tzJn — The War Zone (@thewarzonewire) May 17, 2021

It’s not surprising that the military might drop the ball on national security, as Rogoway described. Instead of securing our borders and pre-empting wars, the Department of Defense has caved to left-wing wokeness.

For example, President Joe Biden is busy pushing a transgender military policy that would force female soldiers to shower with men who identify as women.

Instead of training recruits to become the fittest, best soldiers possible, Biden wants the military to focus on “designing body armor that fits women properly; tailoring combat uniforms for women; creating maternity flight suits; [and] updating requirements for their hairstyles.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Biden’s obsessive focus on trivial matters and reminded him that the military is not a left-wing social experiment.

“The U.S. military exists to fight and win wars. That is its only purpose,” he said in March. “It is not a vehicle for achieving equity. It is not a social experiment. It’s definitely not an employment agency; nobody has a God-given right to work in the military.”

Carlson warned that “a weak military means no country. Period.”

Unfortunately, Biden and the Democrats are sacrificing national security on the altar of toxic wokeness and political correctness.

