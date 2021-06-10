Biden Says 'I Don't Want to Go Home' on His Second Day in Europe

President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday that Cornwall, England, is so pretty, he didn’t want to return to the United States.

“It’s gorgeous. I don’t want to go home,” Biden said as he climbed the stairs during his tour on his second day in Europe.

Biden in St. Ives in Cornwall, England: “It’s gorgeous. I don’t want to go home.” pic.twitter.com/EbjAFCRWtI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 10, 2021

Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to the G7 summit.

Many people responded to the president’s comment about Cornwall’s beauty, asking him not to come home.

“Joe, for once you and I are in total agreement,” Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted.

“Don’t come home! Enjoy the UK! I really mean it. Have all the fish and chips you want. Follow your heart!”

Joe, for once you and I are in total agreement. Don’t come home! Enjoy the UK! I really mean it. Have all the fish and chips you want. Follow your heart! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 10, 2021

Former Florida Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer tweeted, “What kind of an American is he?”

“I’ve about had it now. This sick man is in England and has the nerve to say that he doesn’t want to come home to America,” she tweeted.

“This is how you promote America on the world stage? I don’t care if it’s a joke or not it is a damned disgrace. STAY THERE!”

I’ve about had it now. This sick man is in England and has the nerve to say that he doesn’t want to come home to America. What kind of an American is he? This is how you promote America on the world stage? I don’t care if it’s a joke or not it is a damned disgrace. STAY THERE! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 10, 2021

During their Thursday meeting, Boris and Biden signed a revitalized New Atlantic Charter that listed the “climate crisis” and “disinformation” among the biggest threats to the world.

The threats in the charter included disinformation, election interference, climate change and global health crises like the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s visit in Cornwall, England, was the first time Biden and Johnson have met in person.

Do you think Biden was joking? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Biden has previously criticized Johnson, calling him a “physical and emotional clone” of then-President Donald Trump in 2019, The Hill reported.

Johnson also led the Brexit campaign, which separated the U.K. from the European Union, and Biden opposed the move.

The two leaders were expected to discuss global vaccination efforts, climate change and travel between the U.S. and the U.K.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.