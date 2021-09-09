Biden Utterly Humiliated as Poll That Oversampled Dems Shows Him at 39% Approval

A humiliating new poll for Democrats shows Joe Biden’s approval rating has slipped below 40 percent just eight months into his presidency.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed Americans on a wide range of topics. Buried deep in the poll was a simple question.

“Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as President?”

Only 39 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden’s job performance. Fifty percent disapproved, while 12 percent said they were “not sure” how to feel about the Democrat.

Here’s the kicker: A plurality of those sampled were Democrats.

Of those who weighed in on the president’s performance, 506 were Democrats and 366 were Republicans. Another 465 were independents.

But it gets worse for Democrats and their 2022 prospects. Just 38 percent of Americans said Biden is honest and trustworthy.

This was bound to happen after it became clear that the president had no issue with leaving American citizens behind during last month’s disgraceful exit from Afghanistan.

That leads to another question from the poll: “Are you confident in Joe Biden’s ability to deal wisely with an international crisis, or are you uneasy about his approach?”

Do you think Biden will finish his term? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Fifty percent said they were uneasy about Biden being at the helm during a crisis, while only 34 percent said they were confident in him.

The poll revealed many other sore spots in Biden’s mismanagement of the country’s affairs.

Among other issues, Americans don’t trust Biden on national security, the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, taxes and spending, and even climate change.

To add insult to injury, only 37 percent of respondents said they liked Biden as a person, while 58 percent said he is a weak leader.

A mere 16 percent said they viewed him as a very strong leader.

Biden has spent the year showing people at home and abroad that he is a feckless leader with horrible cohorts helping to run the show. The results are now showing up in polling, even when it’s tilted in favor of Democrats.

The cherry on top? Just 61 percent of respondents said they think Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

The poll surveyed 1,500 American adults, 1,264 of them registered to vote, from Saturday to Tuesday with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.