Vice President Kamala Harris, who boasts negative approval numbers for her work in Washington, returned to her home state on Wednesday to join the parade of big-name Democrats hoping to bolster Gov. Gavin Newsom’s chances of keeping his job.

Newsom faces a recall on Tuesday after millions of voters disenchanted with his coronavirus policies signed petitions to force the election.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is the leading Republican in the race to replace Newsom, should voters decide to kick him to the curb.

During a San Leandro rally on Wednesday, protesters turned out to remind Harris of the Biden administration’s latest failure.

A closer look outside of the Newsom & VP Harris rally, a small group protesting including Democrats for the recall and group chanting “NO DEALS FOR THE TALIBAN,” and FREE AFGHANISTAN pic.twitter.com/FtFPybVtiK — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 8, 2021



Demonstrator Willy Moosayar, an Afghan-American, said Harris is ignoring the growing humanitarian crisis the Biden administration has helped to create in Afghanistan.

Protester Willy Moosayar explains why came to demonstrate at Newsom’s rally, and his message to @VP pic.twitter.com/20wWBJwIb5 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 8, 2021



“She has not spoken about the situation in Afghanistan, where there is an actual humanitarian crisis and a genocide happening,” he said.

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson took Harris and Newsom to task in a statement, The San Jose Mercury News reported.

“It is both pathetic and telling that Vice President Harris and Governor Newsom think political campaigning is a better use of time today than working to rescue the California children and families, Americans and allies who were abandoned in Afghanistan by the Biden Administration,” she said.

The Republican National Committee also took a shot at Harris in a billboard ad.

“Californians are stranded in Afghanistan. Where’s Kamala? Campaigning in California,” the billboard says, according to Fox News.

Elder said Newsom’s choice of guests was a reminder that he is out of touch with Californians.

“If Gavin Newsom thinks that flying in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — not exactly the most admired government officials at the present time — will make him look better, that’s all you need to know about how oblivious and detached Newsom is from a large majority of Californians,” he tweeted.

If Gavin Newsom thinks that flying in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — not exactly the most admired government officials at the present time — will make him look better, that’s all you need to know about how oblivious and detached Newsom is from a large majority of Californians. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 8, 2021

During the rally, Harris criticized the new Texas law that bans abortions after the heartbeat of an unborn baby can be detected and praised Newsom for keeping the abortion floodgates wide open.

“They think if they can win in California, they can do this anywhere,” Harris said. “But we will show them.”

Newsom’s campaign on Wednesday also released an ad featuring former President Barack Obama, who urged supporters to reject what he called the “Republican recall.”

Big news: @BarackObama is urging Californians to vote NO on the Republican recall in a new ad. Find your ballot and vote NO by September 14th. pic.twitter.com/FUBrqSVZ2I — StopTheRepublicanRecall (@StopRepRecall) September 8, 2021

