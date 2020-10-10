Login
Biden: Voters 'Don't Deserve' To Know Stance on Court Packing Before Election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks on Oct. 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks on Oct. 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Chuck Ross
Published October 10, 2020 at 8:59am
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that voters do not deserve to learn his position on expanding the Supreme Court before they head to the polls next month.

“No, they don’t,” Biden responded to a reporter when asked if voters have a right to know his stance on the hot-button issue.

Biden has repeatedly refused to say whether he supports Democrats’ calls to pack the Supreme Court.

“This is the number one thing that I’ve been asked about from viewers in the past couple of days,” KTLV anchor Ross DiMattei said to Biden of the court packing issue at a campaign stop in Las Vegas.

“Well, you’ve been asked by viewers who are probably Republicans who don’t want me to continue talking about what they’re doing to the court right now,” Biden said.

“Sir, don’t the voters deserve to know where you stand,” the reporter asked.

“No, they don’t deserve,” Biden said, before trailing off. “I’m not going to play his game,” he said of President Donald Trump.

Groups like Demand Justice, which was founded by a former press secretary for Hillary Clinton and Sen. Chuck Schumer, began calling for Supreme Court expansion during the Democratic primaries.

Biden has accused Trump of using the court packing question to distract from the Republican effort to vote on Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice before the election.

“He’s about to make a pick in the middle of an election. First time it’s ever been done,” Biden claimed.

Trump has defended the push to vote on Barrett’s confirmation, noting that he has the constitutional authority to nominate a justice during his presidential term.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Chuck Ross
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







