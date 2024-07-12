Biden's Own Campaign Accused of Trying to Sabotage Him After Bizarre Post: 'Are You Hacked?'

An effort by President Joe Biden’s campaign to turn a Thursday gaffe into a positive failed big time, according to the loud response from social media users.

“President Biden: Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin. President Putin? He’s gonna beat President Putin President Zelenskyy: I’m better President Biden: You’re a hell of a lot better,” the campaign posted on X, offering a transcript of the viral error.

The campaign also posted video of Biden’s error in calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his recovery from the slip.

President Biden: Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin. President Putin? He’s gonna beat President Putin President Zelenskyy: I’m better President Biden: You’re a hell of a lot better pic.twitter.com/pELfxmjbqx — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 11, 2024

Coming at a time when Biden’s competence is under extreme scrutiny, the post appeared to many to be an exercise in self-destruction.

“Are you hacked?” a poster using the name greg asked on X.

“Even his own campaign can’t help making fun of him LOL,” Dr. Michael Hunt-Hertz posted on X.

Poster Jessica Bowman was baffled.

“Super weird that you would post this. It is damaging not damage control. Are you trying to make sure your own candidate gets out of the race?” she posted.

“Biden’s own social media team are trying to push him out,” a poster using the name Raheem weighed in.

Congressional Democrats have become increasingly cold on Biden’s chances.

On Friday, Democratic Rep. Brittany Peterson of Colorado joined the ranks of Democrats calling for Biden to end his campaign. According to Forbes, she was the 20th Democrat in Congress to do so.

Former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain sought to push back against the rising tide by citing the Democratic primaries. Of note, Biden ran unopposed or with token opposition in most states.

Biden “is the nominee of the Democratic Party,” he said, according to NBC.

“We had a democratic process. Voters all across the country went and voted in primary after primary, and they voted to renominate Joe Biden as the leader of the Democratic ticket,” Klain said.

