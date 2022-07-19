Biden's Climate Envoy Grilled for Using Private Jet that Emits Hundreds of Thousands of Lbs. of CO2

Since he was sworn into office, it has not been a secret that the Biden administration’s very own climate czar John Kerry likes to fly in his family jet all over the world for business meetings.

What hasn’t been known, however, was the sheer amount of carbon emissions his plane has been responsible for since President Joe Biden took office — until now.

According to federal data via FlightAware, Kerry’s private plane has emitted over 700,000 pounds of carbon dioxide in the past 18 months, Fox News reported.

As Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Kerry leads the State Department’s global climate policy outreach. Part of his job entails attending United Nations climate conferences, international meetings and the World Economic Forum’s annual conference in Davos, Switzerland.

The Gulfstream GIV-SP jet has flown for more than 60 hours during 48 trips and has emitted approximately 715,886 pounds, or 325 metric tons, of carbon since January 2021.

For context, this is more emission than the average American household will produce in over 40 years. Average CO2 emissions per year remain about 7.5 tons.

As someone who strongly advocates for climate change policies on the global stage, Kerry sure seems to be contributing to the problem he so desperately wants to solve.

Flying Squirrel LLC., a private charter jet company that Kerry’s wife founded, owns the plane.

Kerry flew again this week to attend the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany. The international conference allows representatives from 40 countries to “negotiate emissions reductions and climate financing for developing nations,” according to Fox.

After Fox reached out to Kerry’s office, a spokesperson said he would not travel by private plane this time. The news outlet noted his office said the same thing before this year’s WEF conference in May.

“Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,” the spokesperson said.

Whether he flew to Germany or Switzerland on a private or commercial flight is not the issue. It’s the fact that Kerry continues spouting climate change hysteria while contributing over 715,000 pounds of carbon emissions himself.

His hypocrisy is in full view for everyone to see, and Daniel Turner, the executive director of Power the Future, agrees.

“They refuse to voluntarily live how they want the rest of us to be forced to live,” Turner said in an interview with Fox News.

He also added that Kerry and other climate activists are more than just hypocrites, saying “it makes them, quite frankly, a threat to the rights and freedoms of people around the world.”

“When John Kerry voluntarily lives the way he wants the rest of us to be compelled to live, then we can talk about his climate goals,” Turner said.

While Kerry is off gallivanting around the world in his family’s kerosene-fueled plane, he tells Americans to abandon fossil fuels for clean energy in the future.

“This crisis is existential. If we know it’s existential, we have to behave like it’s existential,” Kerry posted on Twitter.

If the crisis is so existential, why is he taking advantage of fossil fuels while denying the same benefits to average Americans? Easy, because he is the one in power who can do whatever he wants.

This is another classic example of Democrat politicians adhering to the “rules for thee but not for me” mentality.

Will Kerry change his ways and stop using his jet for private trips?

Only time will tell — but it’s not likely.

