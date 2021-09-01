Path 27
News
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, left, speaks alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a media briefing at the White House on April 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, left, speaks alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a media briefing at the White House on April 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

Biden's COVID Czar Just Called for Significant Mandates

 By Jack Davis  August 31, 2021 at 5:03pm
Path 27

The Biden administration wants employers to require that their workers get the coronavirus vaccine, according to comments from COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients on Tuesday.

“We continue to push for more vaccination progress, including through vaccination requirements,” Zients said at a COVID-19 briefing, according to a White House transcript.

“Bottom line: Vaccination requirements work. They drive up vaccination rates. And we need more businesses and other employers, including healthcare systems, school districts, colleges and universities to step up and do their part to help end the pandemic faster,” he said.

Zients touted as a success the number of employers that have fallen in line with the administration’s call to require employees to be vaccinated.

“And now, over 800 colleges and universities, over 200 healthcare employers, small and large businesses across the country, and dozens of state and local governments and school districts have stepped up to follow the president’s lead,” he said.

Trending:
Considering What Biden's State Department Just Handed Out, Will Terrorists Be Able to Simply Walk Onto Outbound US Planes?

Zients sought to portray private-sector employers as also heeding President Joe Biden’s bidding.

“Notably, the share of job postings that require vaccinations are up 90 percent according to Indeed.com, a popular job search site,” he said.

During the briefing, Zients touched on the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

“We need more individuals to step up too. As people across the country prepare for Labor Day weekend, it’s critical that being vaccinated is part of their pre-holiday checklist,” he said. He did not explain how, given the time it takes to acquire protection through any vaccine, this would impact Labor Day safety.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggested being selective with whom one mingles over the holiday.

Related:
Behind Closed Doors, Look What Hospital Workers Now Say About Vaccine

“First, if gathering with family and friends, remember that spending time outside with others who are vaccinated will help to prevent transmission,” she said.

Some employers have held off, such as Cree, a North Carolina-based maker of semiconductors.

“There are no current incentives or requirements for vaccination, but we continue to encourage our employees to do what’s best for them and their families, while making it as easy as possible to access the necessary resources to obtain the vaccine,” the company said, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

A job website called Red Balloon is bucking the trend, and, according to The New York Times, seeks to “connect employers who value freedom with employees who value it too.”



“We’re taking a stand against this mandatory vaccine trend,” Red Balloon’s founder, Andrew Crapuchettes said. “In today’s tight labor market, there are good companies with strong work cultures who want to hire dedicated employees regardless of their health care choices.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Biden's COVID Czar Just Called for Significant Mandates
Album Featuring Songs Like 'Jesus Lord' and 'Praise God' Takes Music World by Storm, Surges to Top of Charts
Gavin Newsom Speaks at Event for Communist-Linked Chinese Newspaper, Praises Publication for 'Journalistic Integrity'
Illegal Immigrant Who Brutally Murdered Mollie Tibbetts Learns His Sentence
Father of Marine Killed in Kabul Attack Calls Biden's Behavior at Dignified Transfer 'The Most Disrespectful Thing I'd Ever Seen'
See more...

Conversation