Parler Share
News
Sam Brinton attends The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2019
Sam Brinton attends The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. (Tasia Wells / Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Disgraced Former Biden Admin Official Gets Off Easy with Plea Deal After Being Charged with Felony

 By George C. Upper III  April 14, 2023 at 7:07am
Parler Share

A former bureaucrat in President Joe Biden’s administration who describes himself as “non-binary” received a suspended sentence after pleading “no contest” to felony charges in Las Vegas.

Sam Brinton was caught on video on July 6, 2022, stealing a woman’s luggage at Harry International Airport in Las Vegas.

He was given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and ordered to pay the victim $3,670.74 as restitution, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He must also stay out of trouble, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records cited by KLAS-TV.

Brinton had originally faced felony charges because the value of the property he stole was more than $1,200, the legal limit for misdemeanor theft under Las Vegas law, according to the outlet.

Trending:
Life Gets Worse for Woke Bud Light Exec After Photos of Her Time at Harvard Are Leaked: Report

Brinton served as deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy for about six months in 2022.



Brinton also faces similar charges in Minneapolis, where was charged with a felony last fall after being accused of stealing a piece of luggage, according to KMSP-TV.

His first court appearance in that matter took place Feb. 16 at the Minneapolis Public Safety Facility, after which Brinton left without having to post bail, according to KARE. The only restraint upon him was a warning not to contact the victim.

The station reported that Brinton is able to appear online, using Zoom, for the rest of the court proceedings.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail said Brinton was peppered with questions from the media on his way out of court, none of which he answered.

Related:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Cracks Down on Crime, Bans Parole for Rapists and 23 Other Types of Felons

According to KARE, court documents said that through video surveillance, Brinton was seen taking a bag matching the description of one that was reported as missing.

Court papers say Brinton has admitted taking the luggage but said its contents were left in his hotel room when he went back to Washington. Police said nothing was recovered there.

Brinton was let go by the Department of Energy in December after he was charged with the Nevada theft, according to a December report from KLAS-TV.

Police in that case said surveillance video showed Brinton acting oddly.

“Specifically, Brinton pulled the victim’s luggage from the carousel and examined the tag. Then placed it back on the carousel, looking in all directions for anyone who might be watching, or might approach. Pulling it back off the carousel and demonstrating the same behavior by looking around before walking away with it quickly,” his arrest warrant said.

Should Sam Brinton have received jail time?

“Police reviewed possible leads but were unsuccessful in identifying the suspect until an officer saw a news article in November identifying Sam Brinton as a suspect in luggage theft at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sept. 16,” KLAS-TV reported Wednesday. “Photos in the news stories matched the suspect in the Las Vegas luggage theft, according to the warrant.”

Investigators then found a post on Brinton’s Instagram account dated July 6, the date of the Las Vegas theft.

In the photo, Brinton was wearing the same T-shirt as the suspect in the airport surveillance video.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Disgraced Former Biden Admin Official Gets Off Easy with Plea Deal After Being Charged with Felony
'John Wick' to Get Spin-Off Series After Massive Box Office Success, Top-Billed Actor Is Missing from Trailer
Matthew McConaughey Drops Massive 'Yellowstone' Announcement After 3-Year Hiatus From Acting
Actor Jamie Foxx Suffers 'Medical Emergency,' Family Rushes to Hospital: Report
Budweiser Forced to Put Its Famous Clydesdales Back in the Barn as Backlash Rages On
See more...

Conversation